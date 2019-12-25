These pets are available for adoption at New Leash on Life.
Sally has her eyes closed because she is imagining as hard as she possibly can that someone who sees this post about her will help her find the best home ever! Sally is a black and white, Beagle mix born in March of 2019 and she weighs 34 pounds. She came to New Leash on Life from animal control and is now ready to find her furrrever home. This spunky young lady is young so training will help her learn the manners every good dog needs to fit in with their new family. Sally is spayed, micro-chipped, and current on vaccines. You can meet her at the Adoption Center and adopt her into your family for $150. All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside-especially at night during severe weather. No dog is allowed to be put on a "tie out" or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced-in yard.
Like the best family recipes, we don't know what blend Pips is but we know it's wonderful! Born around May of 2017, this mixed breed pup weighs just over 31 pounds. He came to New Leash on Life from animal control, has been fully vetted and is now ready to find his furrrever home. This quirky young man is neutered, micro-chipped, and current on vaccines. You can meet Pips at the Adoption Center and adopt our FurnGully sprite into your family for $75. Do you think you need some Pips in your life?
Whether you are familiar with the band or music this precious fur-baby was named after, you can't deny she is ready to write new lyrics for her life. Coming from undesirable conditions, Motorhead is an "Overnight Sensation" and is ready to let her personality "Shine". This sweet young lady was probably born around August of 2018. She is a lovely brown Tabby with distinctive spots who just wants to know, will you "Love Me Forever"? Motorhead is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped, and current on vaccines. You can look forward to "Another Perfect Day" by adopting her into your family. Her adoption fee is only $50. Adoption Center Policy: All cats must be INDOOR ONLY and shall NOT be declawed.
Whether brothers by blood or by circumstance, these two boys are looking for a home together. Genesis is a handsome 4-year-old, white and grey short hair cat. Coming to New Leash on Life from extremely undesirable conditions, Genesis was in a "Land of Confusion" but hanging with Hozier has helped him adjust. Hozier is ready for "Someone New" and does not want things to go back "As it Was". He is a 3-year-old Tuxedo cat (he's called that because of his dapper black and white coat). Hozier has adjusted well and has made it his mission to play and spend time with Genesis. Both boys are litter box trained, neutered, micro-chipped, and are current on vaccines. You can meet them at the Adoption Center and talk to our staff about a special adoption fee if you are willing to take them into your home. How can you not keep Genesis and Hozier together?
Not sure if you're ready to commit to adoption? Ask about our 7-day Sleepover Program for dogs and cats. If you already have your limit of four-legged family members but you want to help these beautiful fur babies and others like them, please consider making a donation and if you act quickly, your donation will be doubled thanks to the generosity of some of our awesome benefactors. That's right; the New Leash on Life GIVING TREE is back! Just go to our website, www.newleashonline.com and click on the bar at the top of the page. Have a friend or family member who has everything and you don't know what to give them. Consider making a donation in their honor. What a great gift and you're helping to save lives!
Sally, Pips, Motorhead, Genesis and Hozier, and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life's Adoption Center, located at 507 West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The Adoption Center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. We are closed on Sunday and Monday. Please also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of our wonderful kitties available for adoption. We also have dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for us on Facebook and visit our website at http://www.newleashonline.org.
