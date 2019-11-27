Cherry wants to know if you will be her new "pawrent." This sweet and calm 9-year-old Jack Russell terrier mix was surrendered because of the health of her human. So now she wants someone who will see her as family and will be with her forever through her golden years. This special little lady is spayed, micro-chipped, and current on vaccines. You can come meet her at the Adoption Center and adopt Cherry into your family for $85. If you're like us, seeing seniors in shelters gives you a real heartache. So, let's do something about it and find this little lady a loving home! We're never too old to love and be loved. All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside-especially at night and during extreme weather. No dog is allowed to be put on a "tie out" or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced-in yard.
Henrietta was surrendered to New Leash on Life when her human had some health issues and could no longer care for her. Her friends at the Adoption Center say she was confused about leaving her home, however, if you give this sweetie-pie a little time to get to know you, she is a very nice dog and will make someone a great companion. Born in July of 2017, Henrietta is a brindle and white Beagle mix who weighs a bit over 26 pounds. She is spayed, micro-chipped, and current on vaccines. You can meet her and if she is a fit for your family, adopt her for $150. And while she waits for her forever home, Henrietta is working on coming out of her shell.
Meet Aerosmith! No, we're not talking about the band. This is Aerosmith, the beautiful black and white Tuxedo cat who is "Amazing" and an absolute "Angel." Coming from undesirable conditions, she is not at all "Jaded." She came in with a severely injured left eye. Thanks to donations to The Angel Fund, her injured eye was removed and she has recovered wonderfully. Now, after having surgery, she is ready for "Sweet Emotion." Aerosmith is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped, and current on vaccines. If you are ready to meet this precious girl at the Adoption Center, then you'd be "Crazy" not to adopt her into your family for $50. Adoption Center Policy: All cats must be INDOOR ONLY and shall NOT be declawed.
Whether you are familiar with the band or the music these precious fur-babies are named after, you can't deny they are ready to write new lyrics for their lives. Coming from undesirable conditions, Warrant is ready to take on "Blind Faith" that she has found "Heaven." Since her rescue, this beautiful 3-year-old, solid white shorthair cat, has found that "Life's a Song." Warrant is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped, and current on vaccines. She can't wait for her "Bed of Roses" and will give hugs all day when you adopt her into your family for $50.
Not sure if you're ready to commit to adoption? Ask about our 7-day Sleepover Program for dogs and cats. If you already have your limit of four-legged family members, please consider becoming a "guardian" to help homeless pets each month. Just visit: http://www.newleashonline.org and click on Programs, then Guardian Guild, for more information.
Cherry, Henrietta, Aerosmith and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life's Adoption Center, located at 507 West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The Adoption Center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. We are closed on Sunday and Monday. Warrant and several other fabulous felines are available for adoption at the Mt Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours. We also have dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for us on Facebook and visit our website at http://www.newleashonline.org.
