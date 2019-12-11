If you think dogs' ears are cute, you're going to LOVE Aiden! He is a handsome mostly white (with some black spots) American Bulldog/Heeler mix who was born in June of this year and weighs about 33 pounds. He came to New Leash on Life for the same reason a lot of puppies end up in shelters -- an unwanted litter. Please spay/neuter your pets! Aiden is full of puppy energy and enjoys running, jumping and playing around. Being young, this sweet young man would benefit from training and socializing classes to help him be the best friend he can be. Aiden is neutered, micro-chipped, and is current on vaccines. You can meet him at the Adoption Center and adopt him into your family for $150. Who wouldn't want to take this energetic and loveable puppy home? All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside-especially at night and during extreme weather. No dog is allowed to be put on a "tie out" or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced-in yard.
When you look at Runt's face, you can just see how much he wants you to love him. Runt came to New Leash on Life when his human was no longer able to care for him. He is a really good-looking 2-year-old, red and white, 60 pound, Hound mix whose eyes just beg for affection. Sweet Runt is neutered, micro-chipped, and current on vaccines. When he came to us, he did show a light positive on his Heartworm test but thanks to donations to our Angel Fund, he has started treatment and is expected to make a full recovery. We'd love for you to meet Runt at the Adoption Center and consider doing a foster-to-adopt while he continues his treatment. He is a special boy who would love nothing more than to join your family. If you decide to adopt him after his treatment is completed, and we're pretty sure you will, his adoption fee is only $75.
Whether you are familiar with the band or music this precious fur-baby is named after, you can't deny he is ready to write new lyrics for his life. Coming from undesirable conditions, Foo Fighters, in "Times Like These" is taking "Something from Nothing" and ready to start fresh. This gorgeous boy is a brown & white Tabby, born around August of 2017, is ready for the "Best of You." Foo Fighters is litter box trained, neutered, micro-chipped, and is current on vaccines. Be "My Hero" and adopt this great guy into your family for $50. Adoption Center Policy: All cats must be INDOOR ONLY and shall NOT be declawed.
Ever heard of the American Rockabilly band called Stray Cats? Well, that's who this lovely girl was named after. But she wasn't actually a stray cat; she came from very undesirable conditions. Now she's at New Leash on Life in search of her furrrever home. This special young lady was born around August of 2017 and is a Tabico. That's a Tabby/Calico mix. She is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped, and is current on vaccines. You can meet her at the Adoption Center and adopt her into your family for $50. Come see if you're the one for her!
Not sure if you're ready to commit to adoption? Ask about our 7-day Sleepover Program for dogs and cats. If you already have your limit of four-legged family members but you want to help these beautiful fur babies and others like them, please consider making a donation and if you act quickly, your donation will be doubled thanks to the generosity of some of our awesome donors. That's right; the New Leash on Life GIVING TREE is back! Just go to our website, www.newleashonline.com and click on the bar at the top of the page. Have a friend or family member who has everything and you don't know what to give them. Consider making a donation in their honor. What a great gift and you're helping to save lives!
Aiden, Runt, Foo Fighters, Stray Cats, and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life's Adoption Center, located at 507 West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The Adoption Center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. We are closed on Sunday and Monday. Please also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of our wonderful kitties available for adoption. We also have dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for us on Facebook and visit our website at http://www.newleashonline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.