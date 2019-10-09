These pets are available for adoption at New Leash on Life.
Your guess is as good as ours! Our guess about what breed of dog Sidnee might be that is. Our software requires that we choose a predominant breed or breed mix but honestly, most of the time we're guessing. And since Sidnee came to New Leash on Life from animal control, we don't know her history. What we do know is that she is a delightful girl! Born in July 2016, she weighs about 30 lbs. so she's a nice medium size. She has a beautifully distinctive coat and ears that are as cute as a button. And look at those eyes. What's not to love! Sidnee is spayed, current on vaccines, and micro-chipped. Her adoption fee is $75. Personality and qualities are the best traits when selecting your new friend so come to the Adoption Center soon and see if Sidnee isn't just the friend you've been looking for. All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside -- especially at night and during extreme weather. No dog is allowed to be put on a "tie out" or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced-in yard.
Meet Tony! Tony Pupperoni as we affectionately call him. He is a sweet 2-year-old, black & tan Chihuahua mix who weighs about 16 pounds. He is a bit on the shy side when first meeting, however once comfortable he is Velcro to his human. Tony tested positive for Heartworms and has completed treatment. He is fully recovered and gets a clean bill of health. Tony is neutered, micro-chipped, and current on vaccines. If you're looking for a lap dog, Tony Pupperoni is your man. You can come meet this handsome boy and adopt him into your family for $150.
Whether you are familiar with the band or music these precious fur-babies are named after, you can't deny they are ready to write new lyrics for their lives. Coming from undesirable conditions, Eurythmics feels "Love is a Stranger," however, "There Must Be an Angel" to have come into her life at this time. This beautiful young lady is a 3-year-old, black domestic shorthair cat who is ready for "Sweet Dreams." Eurythmics is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped, and is current on vaccines. So go ahead and admit it. You've always thought it would be cool to have a mini Panther. You can adopt Eurythmics into your family for $50 and "When Tomorrow Comes," you will be her hero. Adoption Center Policy: All cats must be INDOOR ONLY and shall NOT be declawed
You wonder how she ever survived, petite little thing that she is. Pantera is a gorgeous tuxedo cat with very distinctive and beautiful markings on her face. At a little over a year old, she only weighs about 5 lbs. Pantera came from extremely undesirable conditions but in spite of that, this sweet girl isn't holding a grudge. She's moving on with her life and is ready to find someone who will love her and treat her with the kindness and patience she deserves. After all she's been through, she has "Strength Beyond Strength". Pantera is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped, and is current on vaccines. So won't you come meet this exotic beauty? You can adopt her into your family for $50.
Sidnee, Tony, Eurythmics, Pantera, and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life's Adoption Center, located at 507 West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The Adoption Center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. We are closed on Sunday and Monday. Please also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of our wonderful kitties available for adoption. We also have dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for us on Facebook and visit our website at http://www.newleashonline.org.
Are you the type who goes to a raffle but your number is never the first one called? If this sounds like you, then the 2019 Reverse Raffle presented by New Leash on Life could be the night your luck changes. You see, at a reverse raffle, it's the last tickets drawn that are winners. Besides the raffle, dinner will be catered by Sammy B's, there will be door prizes, a silent auction, and other fun activities. The tickets are $100 for one or two for $150. Each raffle ticket admits two people. Your ticket has to be present to win but if you can't make it, you can have a representative hold it for you. This fun event will take place on Oct. 17 at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. The doors open at 5:30 and dinner and the raffle begins at 6:30. Need more information? Go to our website, www.newleashonline.org, email director@newleashonline.com, or call the Adoption Center at 615-444-1144. Only 300 tickets will be sold so each ticket gives you a 1 in 300 chance to win $10,000 and you'll be helping New Leash on Life.
