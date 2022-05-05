SUBMITTED ITEM
Emily Peyton was the big winner as the Year Round Garden Club members recently held their biennial flower show, which was open to the public, simultaneously at Lebanon’s First Presbyterian Church and the Fite-Fessenden House on West Main Street.
Peyton — a Lebanon resident — received the Award of Design Excellence and the Designer’s Choice Award (both of which were determined by judges), as well as the Year Round Garden Club Award (which is selected by club members).
“Celebrate the Movies,” was the central theme of the event, which was chaired by YRGC members Caroline Walker and Joey Jane Bradshaw. Each class in the two divisions was given a movie title that related to the respective design themes.
The following members earned blue ribbons in their design classes: Coty Gregory for “Under the Tuscan Sun,” a creative mass design; Judy Sullivan for “Gone with the Wind,” a cascade design; Caroline Walker for “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” a parallel design; Peyton for “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” an underwater design; and Aileen Foutch for “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” an angular design.
In addition to the design division, the club members also participated in a horticulture division in which plants grown in containers and in the ground — including shrubs, succulents, flowering trees, as well as deciduous and evergreen trees cuttings — are displayed alongside single-leaf or blossom-specimen entries.
Each entry in design must be conceived and constructed by individual members. Each entry in horticulture must be fresh and have been grown by the exhibitor for 90 or more days.
Also on display were two educational exhibits in Division III by club members Nancy Hamby on bees and helping provide them a safe environment in gardening and Barbara Howell on the re-emergence of kitchen gardens.
The Year Round Garden Club of Lebanon, a non-profit club, was organized in 1949 and is a member of: the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc.; District II, the Deep South Garden Clubs Inc.; and the National Garden Clubs, Inc. The club promotes education about environmentally sustaining gardens and appreciation for excellence in design. The club also supports the rain garden at the Wilson County Fairgrounds and the playhouse and kitchen gardens at the Fite-Fessenden House, in addition to the garden around the fountain in the front yard of the house.
Past support has been provided for the Cumberland University campus and informative displays and material for the local public library.
