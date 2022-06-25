Philip Spaulding, 37, of Lebanon, passed away on June 19, 2022.
No public services are scheduled.
Philip Doyle Spaulding was born in Picayune, Mississippi, to Terry Blocker and Brian Spaulding.
He became a long-haul truck driver for Big G.
Philip is survived by: his father, Brian (Michelle) Spaulding; step-father, David Soileau; siblings, Bradley Spaulding, Christopher (Carrie) Spaulding, Heather (Robert) Roseburrough, Angel (Will) Manning, Laura Crawford, David Crawford, Kaitlyn Soileau, Drew Soileau, Dylan Soileau, Carly Soileau; grandmother, Janet Schaller; aunts and uncles, Robyn (Richard) Spaulding, Sharon (Michael) Burge, Kelly Taylor, Paula (Mike) Gebhart, Gloria (Mike) Terrell-Day, Jack Blocker, Jr., Mary VanMarcke, Lynn Murray; nieces and nephews, Alicia Spaulding, Westin Manning, Miley Manning, Alexander Manning, Callie Ancalade, Alexis Polk, Jada Polk, Trenten Polk; along with numerous other nieces and nephews, cousins, and close friends.
He is preceded in death by: his mother, Terry Soileau; grandparents, Lovina and Linus Spaulding; maternal grandfather, Jack Blocker, Sr.; pawpaw, Ronald Schaller; cousin, Justin Murray; and nephew, Bradley Landon Spaulding.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
