Phillip Earl “Rooster Parkerson, 78, of Lebanon, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023, at the Pavilion.
He was preceded in death by parents, O.P. and Myrtle Bell Crutcher Parkerson.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Drizzle in the evening with showers developing overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Drizzle in the evening with showers developing overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: January 10, 2023 @ 3:16 pm
Drizzle in the evening with showers developing overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Drizzle in the evening with showers developing overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: January 10, 2023 @ 3:16 pm
Phillip Earl “Rooster Parkerson, 78, of Lebanon, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023, at the Pavilion.
He was preceded in death by parents, O.P. and Myrtle Bell Crutcher Parkerson.
He is survived by: his wife of 56 years, Linda Alexander Parkerson; son, Tony Earl Parkerson, Brian (fiancé, Sara Bell) Parkerson; brothers, James (Peggy) Parkerson, Larry (June) Parkerson; sister, Marynelle Parkerson Paris; sister-in-law, Jean (Mike) Flynn; along with nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
Mr. Parkerson was a 1962 graduate of Lebanon High School, where he played football and received his nickname of Rooster from his coach, Hester Gibbs.
He was member of Immanuel Baptist Church for 56 years, served in the National Guard for six years and retired from TRW with 35 years of service.
He was an avid fisherman and golfer,
and he loved the
Tennessee Vols.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the service.
Pastor Jeff Pratt will officiate, and interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Parkerson, Mike Paris, Mike Flynn, Chad Flynn, James Franklin Vanhook, and Pat Isbell. Honorary pallbearers are Faye Vanhook, Onetah Vaden, Comer Russell, Larry White, Larry Oakley, Charles Johnson, and Fred Brockette.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the Pavilion for their care.
Partlow Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.