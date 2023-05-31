PHOEBE CONNECTIONS SCHOLARSHIPS PHOTO

PHOEBE Connections, a widows group serving Wilson County, held its annual scholarship banquet on May 23 at First Baptist Church in Lebanon. The group awarded 23 scholarships of $2,000 to children of widows in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet, and pastor David Freeman of Lebanon First Baptist Church spoke at the event, with the deacons of First Baptist serving the meal. Scholarship recipients — who are pictured with their mothers — include: (from left)Thomas William Yates, Mitchell A. Bare, Connor Allen Powell, Anslee Rayne Powell, Luke Powell, Faith Lynn Barnes, Madison Grace Riggins, Dillon Nicole Massey, Riley Jane Mallicoat, Alliese Bonner, Paxton Harris, John Reed Hill III, and Grayson Gallentine. Fellow scholarship recipients Jillian Austin, Sabrina Austin, Makayla Bias, Miquellie Bonner, Abigail Grubbs, Graham Gregory Hearn, Sabrina Jean McKenna, Zachary Scott, Connor Thomas Smiley and Tylor James Smiley are not pictured.

 Submitted

