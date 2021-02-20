Due to inclement weather, Cumberland baseball traveled to Marion, N.C., this weekend instead of playing its weekend series at home.
The Phoenix were to play Montreat on Friday.
Cumberland is to play the early game at 7 a.m. CST today against Point Park. There will be two games in between their next game which is now against Midway College at 4 p.m.
The Phoenix will close the weekend against Point Park on Sunday at 2 p.m. Central before heading home to Lebanon.
Cumberland’s home opener will now be Tuesday versus No. 11 Indiana Southeast at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
