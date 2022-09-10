Cumberland University canceled its football game scheduled for today after a former player was killed and a current player critically injured in a car accident last weekend.
Marcus Webb, 22, who played defense for the Phoenix from 2018-21, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
Meanwhile, cornerback Brandon Pace Jr., 20, a sophomore who played in the Phoenix’s previous game, was listed in critical condition on Sunday, according to a release from the university.
The university’s athletic director, Ron Pavan, indicated in a phone call on Thursday there was still no update on Pace’s condition.
As for the game at Reinhardt (Georgia) that was originally scheduled to be played this afternoon, Pavan explained that the other team was understanding and agreed to scratch the game.
“Officially, we talked about it over the weekend and called (Reinhardt) on Labor Day around 3 or 4 in the afternoon,” Pavan said. “They knew we were hurting. They respected that and had no problem. They were so gracious. It was a real blessing. It will be a no contest, a non-game.”
Pavan mentioned that the two team’s schedules did not allow for a rematch. The next time Cumberland University will suit up for a football game will be Sept. 17 when the Phoenix travel to Kentucky to take on the University of Pikeville. The kickoff is at 2 p.m.
For now, the football team has met, but Pavan said that they were treating it like an off week.
“If someone doesn’t feel comfortable practicing, it’s not being held against them,” Pavan said. “We’re working through things and just hoping for the best.”
The athletic director remarked that the football team has been receiving an outpouring of support from around the country.
“Everyone in the Mid-South Conference and even schools across the country have reached out,” Pavan said.
It’s not just football teams and other schools that have been in contact with the Phoenix.
“The churches and their leaders and the ministers have sent messages of ‘praying for you,’ ” Pavan said. “You can’t ask for a better community to be a part of than Lebanon.”
