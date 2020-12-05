Phoenix defense shines in first win of season

Cumberland’s men picked up their first win of the season over Shawnee State 68-57 Thursday night inside the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Cumberland (1-2, 1-1 MSC) had four starters get into double-digit points as Aaron Ridley led the way in his season debut tonight. Ridley posted 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting and added six rebounds and three steals. Senior Tavon King picked up 17 points for the third-straight outing.
TJ Stargell scored 14 points while adding five rebounds and four assists. Tyler Byrd made his much-anticipated debut for the Phoenix scoring the game’s first five points and finished with 10 points and four rebounds.
“Everybody’s going through stuff this time of year,” Cumberland coach Jeremy Lewis said. “This college basketball season has been an enigma so far dealing with COVID protocols. We’ve had guys out the first two games. We knew we were going to get Ridley and Byrd back for this game. Those two guys make a huge difference for our basketball team, give us size, give us athleticism. I think they may have scored the first 10 of the game for us.”
Junior Isaac Stephens of Mt. Juliet finished with just four points, but had 10 boards, including seven on the offensive end, and did an excellent job defensively matched up with Shawnee State big man EJ Onu, at 6-foot-11 (four inches taller than Stephens), the NAIA’s leading shot blocker.
“I think Isaac Stephens played the best game he’s played in a Cumberland uniform…because of what he did with Onu,” Lewis said. “I know Onu had a double-double… but Isaac Stephens worked his tail off tonight, got hands on basketball, he squeezed him, he got extra possessions for us. He had the highest motor on the floor tonight, and that’s what we expect him to be.
“You add Byrd and Ridley on the floor and Isaac gets to be what he is. He doesn’t have to be a focal point offensively. We don’t have to pound the ball in to him in the post all the time. He wants to be able to roam around and go get offensive rebounds and get putbacks and run in transition, and he gets to do more of that now.”
Cumberland shot 37.7% from the field and 41.2% from three, but one of the big differences in the game was the turnover battle. Cumberland turned the ball over just nine times while forcing Shawnee State into 19 errors.
Shawnee State (4-2, 1-1 MSC) struggled from the field and beyond the arc in tonight’s game. The Bears entered the second half with just 16 points. The Bears did manage to outrebound Cumberland 46-34 and went a perfect 12-for-12 from the free-throw line.
“Our defense tonight was just tremendous,” Lewis said. “I thought we were great for 35 minutes.”
Kolbie Johnson and James Jones had a team-high 12 points for Shawnee State while Bears big man Onu had 10 points, 10 rebounds, and six blocks.
“Last year they were the best defensive team in the country,” Lewis said. “And when you have Onu in the middle of that lane who can block shots, and he’s not just a shot blocker, he makes you see ghosts because you are always wondering where he is on the floor.”
Tyler Byrd scored the game’s first five points on the opening possessions for Cumberland. Shawnee State their way to an 8-0 run giving them their only lead of the game.
For the next 10 minutes of game time, Cumberland’s defense smothered the Bears forcing five turnovers en route to a 17-0 run to get up 24-8 with six minutes left in the first. SSU would manage to get themselves into striking distance at halftime as CU went on a cold drought only scoring four more points, 28-16 at the intermission.
Out of the half, Cumberland again locked down Shawnee State holding them scoreless for the first five minutes of the half while accumulating a 10-0 run, 38-16. Cumberland would never look back from the point holding a 20-point lead for the majority of the game.
Shawnee State tried to make it interesting in the last three minutes of the game when they finally hit some three-pointers and forced CU into several mistakes, but the comeback opportunity started too late and Cumberland picked their first win of the season, 68-57.
Cumberland is set to take on Pikeville today at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena at 1 p.m. The Bears are a replacement for Thomas More, which had to pull its men’s and women’s teams from today’s games. There will be no women’s game today.
Sports Editor Andy Reed contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.