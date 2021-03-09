Phoenix drop match with No. 19 Grace

Cumberland’s men dropped a ranked matchup with No. 19 Grace College last Friday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts on the CU campus.
The Lancers jumped out winning two of the three doubles matches to take an early lead. Adrijan Hrzic and Dan Slapnik Trost picked up the one doubles win 6-3.
Hrzic picked up one of the two singles wins over Fabrico Galvan in the number four slot. German Suarez had to go into the third set to pick up his singles victory winning 6-3, 2-6, 10-8. Cumberland was swept in the remaining singles matchups in two sets.
SINGLES RESULTS
1. Max Rozas (Grace) def. Jackson Vaughan (CU) 6-2, 6-2
2. David Saudi def. Sacha Colomban (CU) 6-1, 6-2
3. Facundo Paredes (Grace) def. Hugues N’Goma (CU) 6-1, 6-3
4. Adrijan Hrzic (CU) def. Fabricio Galvan (Grace) 6-1, 6-1
5. Ramiro Candia def. Dan Slapnik Trost (CU) 6-0, retired
6. German Suarez (CU) def. Paule Popovic (Grace) 6-3, 2-6, 10-8
DOUBLES RESULTS
1. Adrijan Hrzic/Dan Slapnik Trost (CU) def. Paule Popovic/Facundo Paredes (Grace) 6-3
2. Max Rozas/Fabricio Galvan (Grace) def. Sacha Colomban/Hugues N’Goma (CU) 6-3
3. Mauricio Corty/Ivan Antinori (Grace) def. German Suarez/Felipe Coelho (CU) 6-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.