Phoenix go 0-2 against Tennessee Wesleyan

Cumberland (6-14, 4-10 MSC) lost both games of the home doubleheader against Tennessee Wesleyan (11-5, 7-3 AAC), falling 5-3 in the first game and 7-5 in the second Tuesday at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
Cumberland struck first in the first game of the doubleheader going up 1-0 in the first inning. Madison Woodruff hit a sacrifice fly RBI that brought Tyra Graham home. The lead did not last long, as Tennessee Wesleyan got on the board in the top of the second.
The Phoenix battled back to reclaim the lead in the bottom of the second. Ashtyn Blair reached home on a Bulldog error, and Lexi Riggall scored on a fielder’s choice to give the Phoenix a 3-1 lead. Cumberland couldn’t hold onto that lead and gave up four unanswered runs to the Bulldogs, including a two-run seventh inning to break the tie and win the game 5-3.
Cumberland was outhit in the game 10-7 and recorded six errors. Mariah Clark pitched six innings for the Phoenix and only gave up one earned run while striking out four batters.
Ashtyn Blair led the way for the Phoenix offensively by going 2-3 from the plate. Also recording hits for the Phoenix were Taylor Woodring, Madison Woodruff, Mariah Clark, Ashton Whiles, and Kenzie France.
The Phoenix started the second game of the doubleheader in an uphill climb, down 2-0 after the top of the first. Ashton Whiles scored on a fielding error in the second inning to cut the lead to 2-1. In the third inning, Mariah Clark cranked an RBI-double to left-center field to tie the game back up at 2-2.
The Bulldogs responded with three runs of their own in the fourth inning to take a 5-2 lead. The Bulldogs expanded their lead to 7-3 in the sixth inning. Montana Ray had an RBI and Lexi Riggall scored on a wild pitch in the sixth, but the comeback was stopped short, resulting in a 7-5 Bulldog win. Cumberland recorded six hits as a team.
The Phoenix are to take the diamond in a Mid-South Conference doubleheader on the road in Williamsburg, Ky., at the University of the Cumberlands on April 6.
CU goes down swinging against no. 3 Lindsey WilsonCOLUMBIA, Ky. — The Cumberland Softball team (6-12, 4-10 MSC) pushed third ranked Lindsey Wilson (28-0, 20-0 MSC) to the limit on Monday night. The Phoenix ultimately fell 4-3 and 6-5 in extra innings.
Cumberland fell in a 6-5 heartbreaking loss to Lindsey Wilson in the first game of the doubleheader. The Phoenix trailed 1-0 until the top of the fourth inning when Madison Woodruff hit a solo shot into left-field to tie the game up. Lindsey Wilson retook the lead in the fifth inning to take a 2-1 lead.
The Phoenix put together one of their best innings of the season in the top of the sixth. Madison Woodruff drove in DeeDee Dunn to tie the game up at 2-2. Ashton Whiles stepped up to the plate and recorded a two-RBI double to give the Phoenix a 5-2 lead over the #3 team in the nation. The Blue Raiders tied things up at 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth. The game went into extra innings, where the Blue Raiders scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth.
The second game started similarly for the Phoenix. Cumberland trailed 1-0 until the top of the seventh. Cumberland’s Mariah Clark homered to tie the game up at 1-1.
Ashton Whiles stole home on an exciting play to give the Phoenix the lead over the unbeaten Blue Raiders.
Lindsey Wilson answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings.
In the top of the ninth, Cumberland took a 3-2 lead after Ashton Whiles hit a huge solo home run. Ultimately,
Lindsey Wilson came back and won the game 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth.
