After an extra long week in which Cumberland was reduced to practicing indoors because of the weather, the Phoenix have great weather for practice, but little time as Georgetown pays a visit to Nokes-Lasater Field tomorrow night.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Phoenix are 0-2 following a 42-12 loss at the University of the Cumberlands this past Sunday afternoon in Williamsburg, Ky.
“We didn’t play well, and it showed a team that got to practice and a team that didn’t get to practice,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis, noting the Patriots were able to clear their turf field for practice while the Phoenix were reduced to practicing inside a gym and indoor baseball facility. “They got to practice and we didn’t get to practice all week.
“That’s not an excuse, that’s a fact… When you’re not able to do that, the timing is crazy off.”
Georgetown, a longtime Mid-South Conference power, defeated Cumberlands 27-20 in Week 1 before the Tigers’ home game with Lindsey Wilson was postponed last week. If you’ve seen the Tigers in the past, you’re seeing them as they are today.
“They are doing what they’ve been doing for the last upteen hundred years,” Mathis said of longtime coach Bill Cronin’s Tigers, who run a run-and-shoot offense. “They run the same offense, the same defense.
“Get the ball out, quick passes. They run it quite a bit.”
And while many teams use a different defense against Cumberland’s option offense than other teams’ spreads, teams know what they’re going to see from Georgetown.
“They don’t change it for anybody…no matter who they face,” said Mathis, whose Phoenix scored 35 points against the Tigers last season. “It makes it easier (to prepare for) because they don’t change.
“The bottom line is you got to execute.”
On the injury front, quarterback Wade Cartwright, who started the opener, will miss the second straight game due to an ankle injury. Backup Avery Harris, though he completed just 1 of 9 passes, he did run for 89 yards on 21 carries, second to Treylon Sheppard’s 94.
“Avery did make a couple of turnovers he shouldn’t have,” Mathis said. “As far as running the option, he actually did a pretty darn well.”
