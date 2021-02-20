The calendar says 2021, but this spring football season still feels like 2020 as Mid-South Conference teams have, like the rest of us, battled the ice and snow this week.
Cumberland’s game in Williamsburg, Ky., was pushed back from yesterday to today and is now set for 2 p.m. CST at the University of the Cumberlands.
The Phoenix have spent the week practicing indoors at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court and baseball’s Benton Jennings Indoor facility, with offensive and defensive units going at separate times in an attempt to social distance. The softball facility at Nokes-Lasater Field where the football team normally practices during bad weather has been iced shut, coach Tim Mathis said.
“We’re trying to do it where the kids don’t have to get on the roads,” Mathis said yesterday morning, noting the kickers are also indoors. “We just have them kicking into the kicking net, to keep their legs loose. You just do the best you can. That’s all you can do
“I don’t know why people are calling it playing in the spring. We’re playing in the winter.”
There was no ice on the ground, but it was brutally cold last Friday when the Phoenix played possibly the coldest home game in their modern history (since 1990) when they opened the season with a 19-14 loss to Thomas More.
Though the Saints scored only 19 points, they converted half of their 20 third-down conversions and 2 of 3 on fourth down. They also made the drive they needed to score the go-ahead touchdown with just over three minutes to play.
“Defensively, we played a great game until third down…third down and long,” Mathis said. “We struggled to get off the field.”
Offensively, Cumberland finished with 195 total yards, converting just 2 of 10 on third down. After falling behind late, the Phoenix lost a go-ahead touchdown to a holding penalty. In addition, quarterback Wade Cartwright briefly came out of the game with an ankle injury, though he returned.
“Offensively, we never found a rhythm,” said Mathis, noting if Cartwright can’t play tomorrow, redshirt junior Avery Harris would take over.
“He’s been in the program awhile,” Mathis said of Harris. “He’s very capable. We’re not worried if he’s in the game.”
The Cumberlands is coming off a 27-20 home loss to Georgetown last week in which the visiting Tigers scored 17 unanswered points in the second half for the come-from-behind conquest.
True freshman Gavin Wilkinson completed half of his 32 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Darius Young caught seven passes for 131 yards and both scores. The Patriots were held to 51 rushing yards.
“We’re going to have to play a lot better than we did last week to have a chance,” Mathis said of the Patriots, who have become a regular in the NAIA ratings. “Hopefully, they’re in the same boat as we are in not being able to get outside very much.
“They’re a spread team. They’ll run zone stuff and then play-action you over the top… They do like to run the ball.”
Footing shouldn’t pose a problem as the Cumberlands’ James H. Taylor II Stadium has artificial turf.
Mathis expects the Cumberlands to switch defenses for the Phoenix’s option offense.
“Against us they ran a 3-3-5 last year,” Mathis said. “They’re really a 4-2-5, but they think a 3-3-5 will stop us.”
Visiting broadcasters aren’t allowed this year, but the game will be streamed live for free at cumberlandspatriots.com/watch.
