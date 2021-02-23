Phoenix men cruise to 69-53 win over Life

Cumberland’s men (9-12, 8-11 MSC) topped the Life Running Eagles (9-10, 5-10) 69-53 on Senior Day last Saturday at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
The Phoenix jumped out to a big lead to start the game by getting to the line early. Tavon King, who along with fellow senior Chad Foster was honored during pregame Senior Day festivities, and Aaron Ridley hit both of their free throws to give Cumberland a 4-0 lead over Life. The offense didn’t stop there as King followed a nice driving layup with a three-pointer to put the Phoenix up 9-0 early.
The Phoenix continued their hot shooting early with a pair of big threes from Tyler Byrd gave them a 17-5 lead over the Running Eagles. Tavon King then hit a deep shot from beyond the arc to bring the score to 20-5. The Senior had 13 points in the first half.
The Cumberland offense slowed down a bit, allowing Life to creep back into the game at 22-14. Jaylen Negron stopped the Phoenix scoring drought with a big three-pointer. King chipped in with one of his own to give the Phoenix a 29-19 lead. Tyler Byrd got to the line and hit both of his free throws to expand the Phoenix lead to 31-22 heading into the half.
The Phoenix shot around 35% from three and the field in the first half compared to the Running Eagles that shot 28 and 30% from both, respectively. Cumberland had four fewer turnovers at half than Life. King had a team-high 13 points in the first half for the Phoenix.
The second half went much like the first, with a deep three from Tyler Byrd to set the tone. Isaac Stephens came in with a monstrous dunk shortly following to give the Phoenix 36-24 lead. TJ Stargell took the game in his own hands from the point. The junior guard scored eight points in just over a minute to give the Phoenix a commanding 47-34 lead.
The Running Eagles cut the Phoenix lead to 11 at the ten-minute mark. King and Stargell put an end to that with buckets on two straight possessions to expand the lead 56-42.
As a team, the Cumberland men shot 44% from the field and 39% from three-point land. The Phoenix defense held the Running Eagles to 34% shooting from the field and 22% from three. Life out-rebounded Cumberland 42-30 but turned the ball over 12 times more than the Phoenix.
Individually for the Phoenix, King led the way with 19 points. The senior guard shot 6-12 from the field and grabbed three boards and three steals. TJ Stargell had an impressive outing with 16 points and six assists. Also in double figures for the team was Tyler Byrd with 13 points and Jaylen Negron with 12. Isaac Stephens had a big game on the glass for the Phoenix with 13 rebounds.
The Eagles will have to return to Lebanon tonight for a rematch in the first round of the MSC tournament. Cumberland finished eighth in the conference with an 8-11 record while Life went 5-10. Tip time for today’s game had not been released as of Sunday.
