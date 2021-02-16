Phoenix men drop shootout to Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Cumberland’s men put up the second-most points they have scored in a game all season, but the Cumberlands shot 62.3% from the field and made 14 three-pointers to top the Phoenix, 102-90, Saturday.
Cumberland (8-12, 7-11 MSC) shot an even 50% from the field and from deep draining 11 triples on the game. Tavon King posted his sixth 20+ point game of the year with a game-high 26 points while Aaron Ridley posted 25 points and led CU in rebounding with eight. Tyler Byrd went 6-of-11 from the field for 14 points and TJ Stargell posted 13 points and a team-high six assists.
Cumberlands (17-8, 11-8 MSC) moves up to third-place in the conference after a Thomas More loss this afternoon. The Patriots seemed to do everything right as they shot 62.3% from the field and sank 14 triples. The Cumberlands eclipsed the century mark for the second time this season.
The Patriots had all five starters finish with 15 or more points led by Steven Fitzgerald with 24. Fitzgerald went 9-of-13 from the field and made six triples. Tevin Olison posted 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Josh Williams scored 18 points. Jahi Hinson had 17 points, nine boards, and six assists and Austin Hall had 15.
King and Ridley combined for 30 points at the break as they had 18 and 12 points, respectively.
Cumberland scored two straight buckets to make it a one-possession game to open the half. After back and forth action, the game was still at 63-60 with 15:08. After Olison drained a three, Tavon King and Aaron Ridley hit two triples to tie it at 66-66.
Cumberlands went on 12-3 to put them up by 11. Cumberlands be able to manage a 10-point lead the rest of the way and push it out to 12 as the Patriots won 102-90.
The Phoenix next game is on Thursday against Martin Methodist at 8 p.m. inside the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
