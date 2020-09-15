Phoenix men eliminated in Day Two of the ITA Southeast Regional

MURFREESBORO — Adrian Hržić and Sacha Colomban reached the semifinals in doubles action but were knocked out as the last two Cumberland men’s tennis competitors in the ITA Southeast Regionals in men’s tennis action Friday.
Colomban started the day off with a win over Freed-Hardeman’s Arthur Calendre in the Round of 16 to go on to face Martin Muller in the quarterfinals where he fell just short. Carlos Padilla picked up two wins on day one, but his strong start came to end against top-seeded Martin Barbier of Cumberlands.
Aleksander Milosevic lost to Ryan Little from Montreat, 6-3, 6-1. Freshmen Dan Slapnik Trost lost to Anohaur Braham from Montreat, 6-3, 6-1. Freshmen German Suarez dropped the Round of 32 match to Cumberland’s Robert Wu, and Freshmen Jackson Vaughan lost to second-seed Adam Nagoudi 6-4, 7-5.
In doubles action, Milosevic and Ramirez had a quick 8-0 victory over Ethan Ricketts and Ethan Nichols from Bethel. The duo advance to the Round of 16 to take on Nagoudi and Braham from Montreat.
Hughes N’goma and Dan Slapnik Trost advanced to the quarterfinals with an 8-3 win over MMC’s Rodilla and Delgallido. Colomban and Hržić topped Caden Arnold and Brenden Jobe from Freed-Hardeman. The wins forced the CU teammates to matchup in the quarters, Colomban and Hržić got the best of N’goma and Slapnik Trost to move on to the semis. The duos run ran out falling to Nagoudi and Braham 8-5.
Suarez and Vaughan dropped a hard-fought Round 16 battle with Ryan Little and Taketoshi Nanoa of Montreat, 9-7. The Padilla brothers also fell in the Round of 16 to Robert Wu and Umada from the Cumberlands, 8-4. Milosevic and Ramirez fell to the second-seeded team of Nagoudi and Braham in the Round of 16, 8-1.
Cumberland men’s tennis will return to action in the Campbellsville Invitational later this month.
