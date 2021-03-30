Cumberland’s men fell in the first match against the Warner Royals 3-0, but bounced back and swept the St. Andrew Knights, 3-0.
Cumberland vs. WarnerLuka Ilic led the Phoenix in kills with 14, while Jordan Pierce recorded 24 assists for Cumberland.
The first set was back-and-forth for the Phoenix, as Ilic, Mason Chambers, and Austin Runyard put the first points on the board for Cumberland. After a pair of kills by Pierce and a pair of errors by the Royals, the Royals put the Phoenix ahead, 9-7. After three straight kills by Warner’s Augusto Silva, the Royals were able to tie the score at 15. An ace and another kill by Silva put the Royals ahead, 20-19. After two kills by Ilic, the Phoenix had a pair of errors that allowed the Royals to take set one, 25-21.
The Phoenix came out to set two sluggish, as the Royals were able to take a 6-2 lead. The Phoenix began to rally back as Ilic recorded an ace and a kill, along with a kill by Pierce and Chambers, making the score 16-11. A pair of errors by the Phoenix and an ace by the Royals, put Warner ahead, 22-16. An ace by the Royals and a final error by the Phoenix put the end to set two with a score of 25-17, Warner leads the match, 2-0.
Just like set two, the Royals were able to take a 3-1 lead but the Phoenix were able to bounce back and tie the game up at five, coming from a kill by Austin Smalley, an ace by Caleb Ginnings, and a handful of kills by Ilic. Warner was able to regain the lead due to Phoenix errors, but another pair of kills by Ilic allowed the Phoenix to tie the game at 11. The Royals were able to go on a 4-0 run, due to continuous errors by the Phoenix, to put the Royals ahead, 22-18. Warner was able to win the set with a score of 25-23. Putting them victorious of the match, 3-0.
Cumberland vs. St. Andrews
In game two of the day, Mason Chambers and Luka Ilic led the Phoenix in kills with 13, while Jordan Pierce led in assists with 40.
In the start of set one, the Phoenix jumped to a 4-1 lead over the Knights due to errors by St. Andrews. Errors by the Phoenix allowed the Knights to rally back and tie the game at seven. The Phoenix were able to go on a 3-0 run coming from kills by Ilic and Christian Lester to take a 18-15 lead. A kill by Austin Smalley and a handful of errors by the Knights, allowed the Phoenix to take set one, 25-23.
Set two was very back-and-forth in the beginning as an ace and kill by Ilic were canceled out due to errors by the Phoenix, putting the game tied at six. The Phoenix found a quick spark and was able to go on a 3-0 run, due to a pair of aces by Ilic. Quick kills by the Knights, allowed St. Andrew to tie the game at 20. A kill by Pierce and Lester, allowed the Phoenix to end the match with the victory with a score of, 25-21.
The momentum went into set three for the Phoenix, as Cumberland took an early 4-1 lead. Multiple errors by the Knights allowed the Phoenix to increase their lead to, 11-7. The Phoenix then went on a crazy 9-0 run with five kills coming from Ilic to put the Phoenix at match point. Smalley was able to finish out the set for the Phoenix, as they defeated the Knights, 25-15. The Phoenix defeated the Knights in a 3-0 sweep.
