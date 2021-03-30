BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland men’s cross country finished in fourth place at the Mid-South Conference Championships at Phil Moore Park last weekend.
Denis Kiplagat and Ethan Rhoden each posted top-10 finishes to garner first team All-Mid-South Conference while Luke Freeman earned second team accolades.
Kiplagat finished in eighth place running the 8K in 29:02.9. Rhoden finished in 10th place with a time of 28:31.4. Freeman crossed the finish line in 19th place with a time of 29:02.6.
Joel Barlow and Aidan Crockett finished just outside the top 20 with times of 29:28.7 and 29:31.8. Andrew Cullins was the last Phoenix to finish with a time of 32:00.1.
This is the highest finish for the Phoenix cross country program since 2017 when they placed fourth in the Championship as well.
Shawnee State captured the 2020-21 Mid-South Conference Men’s Cross Country Championship. The Bears gathered the program’s fifth-consecutive conference title, finishing with 24 points.
Campbellsville finished in runner-up position with 65 points followed by Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) scoring 82 points to place third. Cumberland (Tenn.) gathered 85 points for fourth with Georgetown (Ky.) rounding out the top-five with 161 points.
Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) gathered 195 points and a sixth-place finish with Cumberlands (Ky.) finishing in seventh with 220 points. Thomas More (Ky.) finished in eighth with 221 points followed by Martin Methodist (Tenn.) finishing with 238 points for ninth.
Bethel (Tenn.) and Pikeville (Ky.) finished 10th and 11th, respectfully. The Wildcats finished with 240 points while Pikeville closed out the race with 276.
Shawnee State earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NAIA National Championship on April 9 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
A total of four MSC individual runners earned at-large bids into the National Championship. Little, Owens, Cumberland’s Denis Kiplagat and Ethan Rhoden all earned the bid to compete on April 9 at the national meet.
The top ten runners were named to the first team All-Mid-South Conference with the next ten runners earning second team honors.
CU women finish 6th at MSC ChampionshipsBOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s women’ finished sixth in the Mid-South Conference Cross Country Championships as Sasha Petrova, India Mastin, and Elise Krone earned all-conference honors.
Petrova, Mastin and Krone earned second tTeam All-Mid-South Conference honors for their finish at Phil Moore Park.
Petrova placed just outside the top 10 in 11th with a time of 20:44.1 and Mastin, from Lebanon, was just four seconds behind her with a time of 20:48.2 for 12th place. Krone posted a time of 21:06 to finish 14th.
Hannah Spring placed 33rd after running the 5K in 22:04.3. Milenna Stippenger was the final Phoenix to finish with a time 26:12.1
Cumberlands (Ky.) had three top-ten finished and scored 55 points en route to running away with the 2021 Mid-South Conference Women’s Cross Country Championship.
Lisa Volyes took first place, crossing the line in 19:30.9, which was 20 seconds faster than the next closest competitors. That performance, which was her first career win, earned Voyles MSC Runner of the Year honors.
Head coach of Cumberlands women’s cross country, Randy Greer was named the MSC Coach of the Year, voted on by conference coaches.
Shawnee State (Ohio) edged out Campbellsville for the runner-up position with 98 points. The Tigers finished third one point back after they tallied 99 points. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) scored 106 points to place fourth, while Thomas More rounded out the top five 119 points.
Cumberland (Tenn.), Bethel, Life (Ga.), Georgetown (Ky.), Martin Methodist and Freed-Hardeman rounded out the team standings after scoring 132, 143, 168, 257, 272 and 290 points, respectfully.
Cumberlands and Shawnee State earns the conference’s two automatic bid to the NAIA National Championship April 9, 2021 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Six individuals also earned at-large bids to the NAIA National Championship. Bethel’s De LA Rosa, Thomas More’s Annabel Clayton, Life’s Taylor Ward, Campbellsville’s Gabrielle Velez and Halie Lamar and Lindsey Wilson’s Meredith Johnson.
The top 10 runners were named to the first team All-Mid-South Conference with the next 10 runners earning second-team honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.