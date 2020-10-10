Phoenix men's hoops selected ninth in MSC preseason coaches' poll

Women’s team 12th
Cumberland men’s basketball was slotted in ninth place in the Mid-South Conference men’s basketball preseason coaches poll, the conference office announced on Thursday.
Cumberland went 13-17 (4-12 MSC) a season ago but easily could have had a better record dropping 11 games by 10 points or less.
The team made massive strides last season and look to continue on that this year. They put together a five-game win streak the first since the 2013-14 season.
Third-year head coach Jeremy Lewis is returning six letter winners and has brought in a wealth of experience in the newcomers this season.
He said in an interview earlier this summer, “We just felt that this was the right time to add these transfers in there. Timing is everything.”
The Phoenix are returning Aaron Ridley (11.8 PPG/4.4 RPG), Mt. Juliet’s Isaac Stephens (8.5 PPG/5.5 RPG), sophomore TJ Stargell (8.9 PPG/4.0 RPG/2.9 APG), sophomore Jaylen Negron (5.6 PPG/52.3 FG%), sophomore Kole Monson (37.5 FG%), and sophomore Angel Pacheco-Ortiz.
The Phoenix have added depth in the backcourt bringing in high-level transfers: Devon Banks, Demontay Dixon, Tavon King, and Dwayne McClendon. They also added freshmen Roger Meadows a 6-foot-4 guard from York Institute.
Georgetown is the favorite to win the 2020-21 Mid-South Conference men’s basketball regular-season title. The Tigers earned a total of 118 points and nine of the 12 first-place votes.
Last season, Georgetown captured both the MSC regular season and tournament titles finishing with a record of 30-2.
Cumberlands was picked to finish second with 105 points in the poll. Last season, the Patriots went 24-8 and were 12-4 in MSC play. Thomas More is slotted third after receiving 100 points and two first-place votes.
In their first season in the MSC, the Saints went 26-7 and 11-5 in conference play reaching the championship game of the MSC Tournament.
Shawnee State is slotted fourth with 94 points and the final first-place vote. Campbellsville and Pikeville tied for fifth in the poll with 70 points, Life is seventh with 62 points, Lindsey Wilson comes in at eighth in the poll with 46 points and Cumberland is ninth with 37.
MSC newcomers Bethel, Freed-Hardeman, and Martin Methodist round out the preseason poll. The Wildcats garnered 33 points while the Lions and RedHawks earned 31 and 21 points, respectively.
Coaches’ were not allowed to vote for their own teams.
The 2021 Mid-South Conference Men’s Basketball Championship is slated for Feb. 26-March 1 at Bowling Green High School in Bowling Green, Ky.
Cumberland is slated to open up the 2020-21 basketball season at home versus Asbury College on Nov. 14 and the Mid-South Conference opener will be on the road at newcomer Bethel University on Nov. 19.
Women tabbed 12thCumberland University women’s basketball was selected twelfth in the Mid-South Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the conference announced on Thursday.
Third-year head coach Scott Blum returns eleven players from last year’s squad. The Phoenix are returning only three players that played more than 20 minutes-per-game last season but had a lot of girls see game action with 10 returners.
Those players are senior guard Mackenzie Trouten, sophomore guard Gracie Johnson and junior forward Brittany Miller who led the Mid-South in rebounding last season.
Blum brought in three freshmen this season and Mississippi Valley State transfer Sydnie Ward.
The preseason poll is comprised of votes from conference coaches in which they were not allowed to vote for their respective teams.
Campbellsville University has been selected as the consensus favorite to win the Mid-South Conference Women’s Basketball Regular Season Title in 2020-21. Last season, the Tigers won the MSC Regular Season Title with a 14-2 conference record.
Shawnee State University is ranked second in the poll with 105 points and two first-place votes. The Bears won the MSC Tournament Championship this past season.
Thomas More University enters the preseason poll in third with 98 points and two first-place votes following their runner-up performance in the tournament last season.
Bethel University, who is a new full-time member of the MSC, ranks fourth in the poll with 95 voting points and one first-place vote.
Lindsey Wilson University is fifth in the poll with 88 points and the final first-place vote. Freed-Hardeman University, who is also a new full-time member of the MSC, ranks sixth in the poll with 66 voting points.
The University of the Cumberlands gathered 59 points to come in ranked seventh. The final conference newcomer Martin Methodist University garnered 52 voting points in the poll.
The University of Pikeville picked up 46 voting points for ninth in the poll. Georgetown College gathering 33 points for tenth, while Life University captured 22 voting points to finish 11th in the poll.
The 2020 Mid-South Conference Women’s Basketball Championship will tip-off on Feb. 26 and end on March 1 at Bowling Green High School in Bowling Green, Ky.
The Phoenix tip off their season with a Mid-South Conference matchup on the road against Bethel University on Oct. 8 in McKenzie, Tenn.
