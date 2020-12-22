Cumberland wrestling moved up three spots in the latest NAIA coaches’ top 20 poll to No. 7 as announced Friday by the national office.
The Phoenix have started off the season 5-3 dominating nationally-ranked teams while suffering losses to No. 1 Grand View, No. 3 Lindsey Wilson, and No. 16 Missouri Valley.
Carter Cox has moved up two spots to No. 10 in the 125 weight class after starting off his senior season 6-0. Keshawn Laws dropped on spot to No. 16 at 141. Laws is currently 7-1 and suffered his first loss of the season this past Tuesday.
Anthony Maia comes in at No. 7 at the 149 weight class, holding on to a 5-1 record currently. His only loss came to No. 4 Trent Johnson from Lindsey Wilson dropping a decision 5-3. Maia had a statement victory on Tuesday pinning the new No.2 wrestler in the weight class, Trevor Anderson from Grand View, in the second period.
Entering the rankings for the first time this season is Cole Smith as the No. 6 wrestler in the 165 weight class. Smith had a dominant showing this week taking down three ranked opponents, No. 7 William Seibert, No. 10 Dracius McKee, and the former No. 20 Trace Timmons. Smith is off to a 8-0 start this season.
John Olivieri has fallen three spots to No. 9 in the 184 weight class. Olivieri is 3-2 on the season, but his two losses came to No. 7 Trajan Hurd and No. 5 Sam Osha in the first dual this season. Sophomore River Henry has moved up to No. 13 at 197. Henry is 1-1 with a win over No. 16 Austin Lane and a loss to No. 2 Trevor Lawson.
Heavyweight Patrick DePiazza has moved to the third-ranked wrestler in the class. Depiazza has continued his excellent run from last season into this one starting off 7-1 with his only loss coming to No. 2 Greg Hagan.
Cumberland wrestling will be back on the mats Jan. 6 at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena, taking on No. 7 Southeastern and King University in a dual.
