Phoenix roll to two victories over Martin Methodist

Cumberland earned two wins at home against Martin Methodist on Tuesday. The Phoenix won the first game 4-3 before pouring on the runs in a run-rule shortened 8-0 victory over the RedHawks at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
Martin Methodist struck first in the first game on a passed ball that brought home Haley Barnes to give the RedHawks a 1-0 lead. The Phoenix answered back quickly and took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first. Mariah Clark got things going for the Phoenix by cranking a two-run homer out of the left-center field.
Cumberland added another pair of runs in the bottom of the third. Tyra Graham stole second base, which allowed DeeDee Dunn to steal home for the first run. Madison Woodruff then singled into left field, and that brought home Tyra Graham for the second run of the inning.
Martin Methodist made it interesting in the top of the sixth when Hannah Ward hit an RBI single that brought in two runs.
In the end, Cumberland was able to hold onto the lead to win 4-3 after some excellent pitching from Mariah Clark. The Pinckneyville, Ill., native gave up two earned runs while striking out eight RedHawk batters in seven innings of action to get her fourth win of the season.
Clark also led the Phoenix in RBI’s with two after her home run in the first inning.
Tyra Graham went 2-4 from the plate and also scored a run. DeeDee Dunn, Kenzie France, and Madison Woodruff also recorded hits. The Phoenix had six hits total compared to the Redhawks with four.
Cumberland’s strong hitting and pitching continued into the second game of the doubleheader. The Phoenix scored the first two runs of the game in the second inning. Ashtyn Blair hit her second homer of the season with a two-RBI shot over the left-field wall. The very next at-bat Kenzie France hit a solo home run to give the Phoenix a 3-0 lead. This forced Martin Methodist to make a pitching change.
The next Cumberland run came in the third inning when Tyra Graham stole home to start the scoring. Ashton Whiles then hit the third home run of the day on a crushed two-RBI ball into left-center. The Phoenix emerged from the third inning with a 6-0 lead.
DeeDee Dunn hit an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to give Cumberland a 7-0 lead. Taylor Woodring re-entered the game to hit an RBI single into the gap to win the game for Cumberland 8-0 by run-rule.
Bela Soto earns her fifth victory of the season in an impressive performance from the circle. The senior gave up only two hits across seven innings while striking out four batters en route to a complete-game shutout.
Cumberland’s bats were very active in the second game, with ten hits in total. Taylor Woodring, Ashton Whiles, Ashtyn Blair, and Kenzie France tallied two hits each in the game. DeeDee Dunn and Madison Woodruff recorded the other two hits for the Phoenix.
Cumberland takes the diamond today in a rescheduled doubleheader against Bethel University with games at noon and 2 p.m. The series will now takes place with games today and tomorrow instead of Friday and Saturday, due to rain in the forecast. Next Tuesday’s doubleheader against Martin Methodist has also been moved up to Monday.
On Friday, Cumberland coach Heather Stanfill will be honored during a pregame ceremony beginning at 11:30 a.m. Stanfill is retiring at the end of this, her 13th, season.
Cumberland cruises to pair of big wins at Tennessee WesleyanATHENS, Tenn. — Cumberland (9-19, 5-15 MSC) swept a non-conference doubleheader on the road against Tennessee Wesleyan (21-11, 17-7 AAC) on Monday, pulling out a 5-3 win in the first game and a 14-6 offensive explosion in game two.
The Phoenix started the day in a 2-0 hole after a big first inning from Tennessee Wesleyan in the first game. The Phoenix were quick to respond, though, with two runs of their own in the top of the second. DeeDee Dunn hit a two-RBI single that brought home Ahstyn Blair and Kenzie France.
Cumberland had another big inning in the top of the fifth. Madison Woodruff hit a sac-fly to bring home Dee Dee Dunn. Taylor Woodring scored on an error, and Ashtyn Blair hit an RBI-Single to right field to give the Phoenix a 5-2 lead.
Tennessee Wesleyan scored in the bottom of the sixth to make it interesting at 5-3. Ultimately, Cumberland was able to hold on to the lead and win 5-3. Mariah Clark came in to relieve Emily Cooper, and she gave up two hits in 3.2 innings pitched while striking out two Bulldog batters.
Cumberland recorded 11 hits compared to Tennessee Wesleyan’s ten hits. The Phoenix also had fewer errors than the Bulldogs with one in the game. DeeDee Dunn had the best game from the plate of all Phoenix hitters going 3-3 with two RBI’s. Taylor Woodring, Ashton Whiles, Ashtyn Blair, and Kenzie France contributed two hits each for the team.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Phoenix bats came alive in an explosion of runs and hits. The Bulldogs opened up the scoring with a three-run first inning. Tyra Graham hit a double into deep left-center in the top of the second that brought home Ashtyn Blair and Lexi Riggall. The Bulldogs added another two runs in the bottom of the second to establish a 5-2 lead.
After this point, it was all Cumberland, and the floodgates opened. Cumberland scored eight runs in the top of the third. Ashton Whiles, Kenzie France, Lexi Riggall, and DeeDee Dunn tallied RBI’s in the inning to give the Phoenix a 10-5 lead. Tennesse Wesleyan kept it a four-run game after scoring in the bottom of the third to make the score 10-6.
Errors began to plague the Bulldogs in the top of the fourth, and the Phoenix took advantage of it. A fielding error by TWU allowed Kenzie France and DeeDee Dunn to get home, while a wild pitch brought home Tyra Graham. The last run of the inning came on a Taylor Woodring RBI single to give the Phoenix a 14-6 lead. The Phoenix would nurse the lead until the bottom of the fifth when the run-rule kicked in, and Cumberland won the game 14-6.
Both teams had a solid outing from the plate, but Cumberland set the standard with a whopping 17 hits compared to TWU’s ten. Both teams played a relatively error-free game, with one error apiece. Bela Soto pitched for the Phoenix, giving up nine hits and six earned runs in three innings of action. Kaitlin Higgins came in to relieve Soto and tossed two scoreless innings while only giving up one hit.
Offensively for the Phoenix, every batter in the lineup recorded at least one hit. Lexi Riggall, Madison Woodruff, and Ashtyn Blair led the team with three hits in four at-bats, while Mariah Clark and DeeDee Dunn contributed two hits and two RBI’s to the scoring effort. Recording one hit for the Phoenix was Kenzie France, Ashton Whiles, Taylor Woodring and Tyra Graham. Cumberland totaled 28 hits on the day across both games of the doubleheader.
