Cumberland dominated from the opening pitch in an 11-1 run-rule victory over the Bethel Wildcats in hall of fame coach Woody Hunt’s final game of his career at the stadium which bears his name.
Cumberland (22-21, 7-11 MSC), playing before a huge crowd of former players and other supporters, was clicking on all cylinders scoring 11 runs, making no errors behind the pitcher and a complete game on the mound.
Payton Rice (5-3) threw a complete game scattering seven hits and giving up one run. Rice had one rough inning where he limited the Wildcats to just one run on four hits in the inning. Rice struck out four batters and retired 11 straight batters at one point in the game.
Andrew Martinez had a big day at the plate going 3-for-3 scoring four runs. Martinez was a triple shy of the cycle. Tyler Stokes hit his 19th home run of the season. Tyler Jones and Nathan Vaughn each picked up two hits.
Martinez led off the game with a double and came in to score on an RBI-single from Jones to give the Phoenix an early 1-0 lead.
The Phoenix added a run in the third as Martinez hit the first pitch he saw over the right field fence.
In the fifth, Cumberland added two runs as Martinez drew a bases loaded walk and Jones reached on a fielding error which allowed Vaughn to score.
In the sixth inning with two outs, Martinez beat out a ground ball to the second baseman which kept the inning alive and scored Nolan Gazouski. After a pitching change, Tyler Stokes hit the first pitch he saw over the right-center field fence for three more runs and an 8-0 lead.
Bethel hit Rice around in the seventh inning as four straight base hits brought in one run.
The Phoenix scored three in the eighth to run rule the Wildcats 11-1 as Nathan Vaughn hit an RBI single, Vaughn scored on a wild pitch, and Jones hit a ball off the fence to end the game.
Cumberland, which lost the conclusion of Friday’s suspended game 8-1 earlier in the day, dropped the three-game series 2-1, but will get another crack at the Wildcats this week in a best-of-3 Mid-South Conference series in McKenzie. The Phoenix wrapped up the regular season on the road yesterday at Indiana-Southeast.
Bethel beats Phoenix in OPENERPoor pitching led to a 14-4 game one loss Friday before the second game was halted due to darkness in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Phoenix trailing 8-1 with the bases loaded at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
Cumberland honored 20 seniors on the field before the game.
Pablo Custodio hit two home runs in the first game. Tyler Jones added two hits and Jose Vera had two hits and scored a run.
Daniel Alvarez received the start on the mound and only went 2.2 innings before being relived. Alvarez gave up seven hits and four runs. Jordan Burdette could not complete an inning only getting two outs but gave up four runs. Kaleb Vaughn as well just recorded one out and gave up three runs. Brad Smith threw the final 3.1 innings giving three runs, one earned, and striking out three.
Randy Guevarez hit an RBI double in the second to put the Wildcats on the board. They added one more in the inning on RBI groundout to score Juan Torres.
The Wildcats scored two runs in the third with two outs after a throwing error. Ruber Medina reached on the error allowing Sebastian Cortes to score and Torres knocked in Medina two batters later to give Bethel a 4-0 lead.
Custodio hit his first home run in the bottom of the third to cut the deficit in half, but Bethel hung seven runs in the fourth inning facing three different Cumberland pitchers.
CU got one run back in the bottom half of the fourth on a wild pitch to cut it to 11-3, but the Wildcats answered in the top of the fifth with a sac fly.
Custodio hit his second home run of the game in the fifth. The solo shot cut the score to 12-4, but Bethel scored two runs in the sixth to run-rule the Phoenix in game one 14-4.
Bethel got up on the Phoenix early in game two scoring four runs in the second inning. The Wildcats added to the lead with two runs in the third inning.
The scores stayed at 6-0 until the sixth inning when Torres hit a two-out, two-RBI single.
Cumberland scored one run after two Bethel errors in the bottom half of the inning. The Phoenix had the bases loaded with two outs and Andrew Martinez at bat when play resumed Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.