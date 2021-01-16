Phoenix’s late rally comes up short, 76-73

Cumberland men’s basketball trailed by as much 17 points with 10:31 left in the second half Thursday night, but the Phoenix rallied late before coming up just short to the University of the Cumberlands, 76-73, at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
With 3;12 left in the game Cumberland trailed 73-60. Isaac Stephens made a two-pointer with the foul and the Phoenix made a run to clip the Cumberlands.
After two more free throws from Stephens, Tavon King made a highlight-reel move around the basket to put Cumberland down 73-67 with 2:02 to play.
The Cumberland press forced the Patriots into a steal by Aaron Ridley and the Phoenix were able to get it out to King for a wide-open three that was just off the mark before finding MyTrevious Vaughn for a corner pocket triple with a hand in his face a couple of possessions later to complete a 10-0 run and put Cumberland right back in the thick of this game with 47 ticks left.
Missed free throws down the stretch by Cumberlands Tevin Olison kept CU in it and allowed the Phoenix to have a look at the buzzer for the tie, but Vaughn’s shot fell off the mark and Cumberlands survived inside the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Cumberland (5-5, 4-4 MSC) has now lost five games by two possessions or less.
The Phoenix shot 45.8% (27-of-59) from the field but had a poor showing behind the arc going 4-of-20. The Phoenix were outrebounded 40-29.
Ridley led the Phoenix in scoring with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting and three steals. The story of this game was MyTrevious Vaughn off the bench, in his first career game, Vaughn shot 4-of-6 and nailed three triples for 15 points. Tavon King scored 13 points and brought in six boards. Junior Isaac Stephens posted 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds and TJ Stargell scored 12 points with two assists and three steals.
The University of the Cumberlands (11-4, 5-4 MSC) had an efficient night shooting 26-of-49 for 53.1% and went 50% from three nailing 11 three balls.
Steven Fitzgerald led the Patriots with 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting and brought down 10 rebounds.
Tevin Olison scored 17 points on 4-of-5 shooting and 7-of-10 from the free-throw line. Josh Williams added 13 points.
Cumberland’s next game is on the road at No. 6 Georgetown on Monday at 1 p.m.
