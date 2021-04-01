Phoenix secure three-set victory

Isabella Curcio posted a team-high 11 kills and Victoria Johnson recorded another double-double with 22 assists and 11 digs to lead Cumberland to a sweep over Bethel during Faculty Appreciation Night on Monday night at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
The Phoenix (9-15, 7-6 Mid-South) would go on a six-point spurt with a one-point lead to take control of the first set. Bethel would go on a 5-1 run to make it 15-12 Cumberland, but the Phoenix swung seven straight points off of three Bethel attack errors, a kill from Isabella Curcio and Sydney Pearce, and a service ace from Victoria Johnson. The Phoenix would secure the first set off a kill from Luciana Arena, Curcio, and Lauren Galvan.
After a 3-3 start to set two, Cumberland would maintain the high intensity from the first game into the second with a six-point run to take a 9-3 lead. Over the span Galvan, Arena, and Sadie Edmonston each picked up kills while Bethel had three attack errors forcing the Wildcats into a timeout.
Bethel would go on a 4-1 run after the timeout to make it 10-7. Cumberland extended it to a five-point lead with a kill by Galvan and two Wildcat errors. Cumberland would maintain the five-point lead after trading points to 15-10 before going on a run that started with a Bethel service error. Johnson posted an ace right behind the error followed by another Bethel error a kill from Curcio and another ace before Bethel ended it at 20-11. Cumberland would rattle off five more points, three from attack errors, to take the second stanza 25-15
Cumberland nabbed on to a 5-4 lead to open the third frame before going on a 6-1 spurt. Curcio, Galvan, and Sydney Pearce each picked up a kill while Galvan recorded her second ace of the game to make it 11-5 Cumberland. After two Wildcat points, Cumberland would go on to double Bethel’s score at 14-7 with a kill from Arena and two Bethel errors.
Cumberland held the seven-point advantage through 17-10, but Bethel got a point off a Cumberland attack error from Carey and a kill forcing the Phoenix into a timeout. The Wildcats continued to gain momentum off of two straight points cutting it to a three-point advantage at 21-18, but Cumberland proved to be too much finishing off the Wildcats, 25-
Cumberland will take on Campbellsville at home for Senior Night today. The game will take place at 7 p.m. with Senior Day festivities to follow afterward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.