BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland is set to take on No. 5 seed Campbellsville in the Mid-South Conference Quarterfinals on Friday at 1:30 p.m., Mid-South Conference Officials announced last Saturday.
Cumberland earned an opening round bye as the No. 4 seed. Campbellsville won their opening round match against Pikeville on Friday, 3-0. The Phoenix defeated the Tigers 4-2 at home on March 21. Campbellsville jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the Phoenix scored four unanswered to take the victory. The winner will move on to the Mid-South Conference Semifinals.
Mid-South Conference men’s soccer regular-season champions Bethel (Tenn.) is the top seed in the conference tournament next week.
The Wildcats (10-0, 9-0 in the MSC) are one of four teams that earns a bye into the quarterfinals — which begins on April 9 at Finley Stadium on the campus of Campbellsville University.
Second-seeded Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (8-2-2, 8-1-2), third-seeded Cumberlands (Ky.) (8-5-2, 8-2-1), and fourth-seeded Cumberland (5-4-1, 5-4-1) also begin postseason play in the quarterfinals.
No. 5-seed Campbellsville (Ky.) (11-5-2, 5-4-2) punched its ticket into the quarterfinals on Friday with a 3-0 win over No. 12-seed Pikeville (2-11-1, 0-10-1). The Tigers face Cumberland at 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday in the second quarterfinal match.
The remaining opening-round matches are slated for Monday, April 5, and Tuesday, April 6 at the higher-seeded team.
Sixth-seeded Martin Methodist (Tenn.) (5-6-1, 5-5-1) hosts No. 11-seed Thomas More (Ky.) (3-8, 2-8) at 6 p.m. CT on Monday in Pulaski, Tennessee. Seventh-seeded Life (Ga.) (6-7, 5-6) hosts Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) (5-8, 4-7) at 6 p.m. ET on Monday in Marietta, Georgia.
In the final opening-round match, eighth-seeded Shawnee State (Ohio) (5-5-3, 3-5-3) hosts ninth-seeded Georgetown (Ky.) (4-6-3, 3-5-3) at 5 p.m. ET on April 6, in Portsmouth, Ohio. Shawnee State and Georgetown tied during the regular season with the Bears earning the higher seed based on their win over Life during the regular season — a higher-seeded team than any team Georgetown defeated during the season. The two teams tied during the regular season.
Once all opening-round matches are completed, the tournament will be reseeded based on the regular-season winning percentage.
The tournament champion receives one of the conference’s two automatic bids into the NAIA National Tournament. If Bethel wins the tournament, the tournament’s runner-up receives the second automatic bid.
