Phoenix softball soars past Pikeville in double-header sweep

Cumberland’s softball team (3-1, 2-0 MSC) defeated the University of Pikeville Bears (0-2, 0-2 MSC) 3-1 in game one and 10-3 in the second game of a Mid-South Conference-opening doubleheader Thursday at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
In the first game, senior second baseman Tyra Graham got the scoring started by reaching home after a wild pitch by Pikeville’s Megan Claypoole. Graham’s run gave the Phoenix a 1-0 lead at the end of the first inning.
The next Phoenix score came in the bottom of the third inning after freshman outfielder DeeDee Dunn scored on a sac-fly from senior shortstop Madison Woodruff.
The Phoenix scored their third and final run of the game in the sixth inning after freshman infielder Ashton Whiles hit a blast into deep right field that brought senior outfielder Taylor Woodring home and made the score 3-0.
Pikeville’s Megan Claypoole hit a deep home run off Cumberland’s Mariah Clark to end her shutout effort in the sixth inning.
Clark pitched a solid game for the Phoenix recording her first win of the season. The junior right-handed pitcher tossed five strikeouts and gave up six hits in seven innings pitched.
Both the Phoenix and the Bears recorded a total of six hits each. Neither of the teams recorded an error in the game.
Individually for the Phoenix, Taylor Woodring, Ashton Whiles, Madison Woodruff, Alexis Guzman, Lexi Riggall, and DeeDee Dunn each recorded a hit. Woodruff and Whiles recorded the team’s two RBI’s in the 3-1 win.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the bats got going early. Taylor Woodring scored on a fielding error to put the Phoenix up 1-0 early in the first inning. Mariah Clark stepped up to the plate next with two runners on base and delivered a three-run home run bringing Whiles and Woodruff home.
The blast gave the Phoenix a 4-0 lead heading into the second inning and Clark her first home run of the season.
Pikeville scored three runs in the third inning after a two-RBI double from Alyssa Franklin, and Carrie Boyd drove home a run to cut the Phoenix lead 4-3. Cumberland answered quickly in the same inning after Guzman and freshman pinch-hitter Allyson Shoulders added RBI singles to put the Phoenix up 6-3.
Cumberland took a 7-3 lead in the fourth after Mariah Clark registered her fourth RBI of the game. Clark hit a line-drive single up the middle to bring home Madison Woodruff. Cumberland continued the scoring as they added two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to win the game 10-3 over Pikeville.
Senior Bela Soto notched the win after pitching five innings and notching two strikeouts in the effort. Freshman pitcher Kaitlin Higgins came in relief for Soto and gave up one hit in two innings.
As a team, Cumberland registered a whopping 16 hits compared to Pikeville’s four. The Bears had two errors in the game while the Phoenix had one.
Individually for the Phoenix, Madison Woodruff, Mariah Clark, and freshman Kenzie France led the way with three hits apiece. Clark hit a perfect 3-for-3 from the plate. Tyra Graham had a solid outing, going 2-for-4 and tallying one RBI.
The teams were scheduled to complete the four-game series with a doubleheader yesterday.
Cumberland is scheduled to return to action next Friday and Saturday with a pair of twin bills at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.
