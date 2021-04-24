Phoenix split first doubleheader with Bethel

Cumberland (12-20, 8-16 Mid-South Conference) split the first doubleheader of the MSC softball series against Bethel University (23-13, 17-13 MSC). The Phoenix won the first game 7-2 before falling 9-1 to the Wildcats in game two by way of the run-rule at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
The Phoenix started the first game of the doubleheader down 1-0 early after Maddie Cochran hit an RBI double. The Phoenix responded quick, tying the game up at 1-1 in the bottom of the first. Ashton Whiles hit an RBI to bring home Tyra Graham.
The Phoenix scored again in the bottom of the third to take a 2-1 lead. Bethel walked Ashton Whiles with the bases loaded, which brought home Taylor Woodring. Kenzie France stepped up in the bottom of the fourth and hit a home run deep over the left-field wall. The blast gave the Phoenix a 3-1 lead over the Wildcats.
Bethel got back in the game in the top of the fifth with an RBI single down the left-field line to cut into the Cumberland lead, 3-2. In the top of the fifth, the Phoenix responded with a run of their own to take a 4-2 lead over the Wildcats. Ashtyn Blair Grounded out to the second basemen, which brought home Kelsie Boyle.
The Cumberland offense continued into the sixth inning, in which they added three runs. Madison Woodruff ripped an RBI single over the shortstop to bring home Taylor Woodring. On the following at-bat, Mariah Clark crushed a two-run home run to make the final score 7-2.
Clark also got it down in the circle, picking up her sixth win of the senior. The junior pitcher struck out three batters and allowed on two runs over six innings pitched.
Offensively, Cumberland had nine hits as opposed to the six hits Bethel registered on the day. Mariah Clark and Madison Woodruff led all Phoenix batters with two hits apiece.
DeeDee Dunn, Kenzie France, Ashton Whiles, Tyra Graham, and Taylor Woodring tallied the other five hits for the Phoenix. With the win in the first game of the doubleheader, Cumberland was on a five-game win streak.
The streak ended there as the Phoenix fell to Bethel 9-1 in the second game by run-rule. Bethel scored five runs in the first two innings, prompting the Phoenix to make a pitching change. Kaitlin Higgins came into the game for Bela Soto in the top of the second and pitched the rest of the game.
Bethel’s pitcher Billie Douglas had a perfect game going for the Wildcats until the fifth inning when she walked Mariah Clark. Cumberland got on the board the following play, with an RBI double to end Douglas’s no-hit bid.
Bethel put together a three-run sixth inning to win the game 9-1 via run rule. Kaitlin Higgins finished the game allowing six hits with three earned runs while striking out three batters. Cumberland was outhit in the game 12-2 by Bethel. Tyra Graham recorded the other hit in the game for the Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.