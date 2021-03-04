Cumberland’s softball team (5-3, 3-1 MSC) went 1-1 Monday against the Union College Bulldogs (3-5, 0-0) in a doubleheader at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
The Cumberland bats never got going in the first game of the doubleheader, resulting in an 8-3 loss for the Phoenix.
Mariah Clark pitched for the Phoenix and received the loss after allowing six runs in four innings pitched. Sophomore pitcher Emily Cooper came in to relieve Clark in the fifth inning. Cooper allowed two runs, five hits and recorded three punchouts.
Individually for the Phoenix, Kenzie France and Madison Woodruff led the way from the plate, both going 2-3. Ashtyn Blair recorded the only other Phoenix hit in the game.
Cumberland got the bats going in the second game in a 7-4 win.
The Phoenix got off to a hot start with a three-run output in the first inning. Senior shortstop Madison Woodruff singled into left field for an RBI to score the first Cumberland run of the game. Clark stepped up to the plate and delivered a two-run home run to deep centerfield. The blast marked Clark’s third homer of the season.
Bela Soto pitched the entire game for the Phoenix, earning her third win this year. Soto gave up 10 hits and four runs but got the Phoenix out of trouble in key scenarios for the win.
Individually, Tyra Graham and Madison Woodruff both went 2-3 from the plate.
CU softball postponed through March 15
Cumberland softball has entered COVID-19 protocols, suspending play through March 15, Cumberland officials announced Monday afternoon.
The Phoenix’s series this weekend this weekend at the University of the Cumberlands, next Monday’s doubleheader and the following weekend’s series versus Shawnee State have all been postponed. Makeup dates have not been determined.
