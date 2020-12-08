Tavon King posted 34 points and Aaron Ridley knocked down to free throws with 0.3 seconds left at the end of the first overtime to extend the game as Cumberland’s men outlasted Pikeville winning 90-86 at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Cumberland (2-2, 2-1 Mid-South Conference) won back-to-back conference games for the first time since head coach Jeremy Lewis took over the program. The last back-to-back MSC wins were over No. 5 Lindsey Wilson and Shawnee State in February 2018.
In the first overtime, Pikeville jumped out to their largest lead of the game after starting the extra period on an 8-0 run. Jordan Perry scored five points and three other points came from the line in the stretch, but that didn’t deter Cumberland.
Tavon King scored the next seven points in a minute and half of game time to put Cumberland down by one, 80-79 with 13.3 seconds. Pikeville’s Malcolm Green hit one-of-two free throws giving Cumberland a chance to win with eight seconds.
The Phoenix put the ball in Ridley’s hand for the final shot, but Ridley was fouled on his way to the basket with 0.3 seconds and hit both free throws to extend the game.
Perry hit two free throws to open the second overtime, but that was quickly erased off a Tyler Byrd jumper.
Trailing 86-84, King again with the ball converted a very tough and one to give CU the lead and then iced the game with a stepback jumper in front of our bench to erupt the team, Cumberland winning the double-overtime thriller 90-86, the first time Cumberland has a won a double-overtime since Jan. 16, 2016, over Shawnee State when Marquel Hickerson banked home the game-winner at the buzzer.
King finished with 34 points on 9-of-13 shooting hitting three triples and 13 free throws. Byrd finished with 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting but hit four 3-pointers before he fouled out in the final overtime period. Ridley posted 17 points on 5-of-14 from the field and five rebounds. TJ Stargell scored seven points with seven rebounds and four assists from the point guard position.
For the second game in a row, Isaac Stephens led Cumberland with 11 rebounds, but played a pivotal role in the defensive efforts and setting up his teammates with screens in the game.
Cumberland hit 10 3-pointers (43.5%) and went 27-of-59 from the field (45.8%). Cumberland attempted 34 free throws hitting 26 of them including big foul shots down the stretch.
Pikeville went 28-of-65 (43.1%) from the field and hit 7-of-25 (28.0%) from three. Pikeville out-rebounded Cumberland 42-34, but turned it over 15 times. Jordan Perry led the way for the Bears scoring 24 points on 7-of-19 shooting. Malcolm Green posted 17 points and six rebounds. Taevon Horton added 15 points and seven boards and Jacob Green picked up a double-double scoring 13 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
The Phoenix are set to travel to McKenzie this Friday to take on Bethel University in the rescheduled game from earlier this season. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m.
