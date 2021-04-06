Phoenix women falls to Martin Methodist in Mid-South semifinals

COLUMBIA, Ky. — Cumberland’s women fell to Martin Methodist 2-0 in the Mid-South Conference semifinals Saturday and will wait to see if they receive an at-large bid for the NAIA national tournament.
The Phoenix attempted six shots on the day with three on goal compared to Martin Methodist’s 15 shots and six on goal. Johanna Rappe Led the team in shots with two and both shots being on goal. Brenda Cernas followed behind with one shot and one shot on goal.
The first half was a very defensive battle as only seven shots were attempted. The Phoenix recorded three while the Redhawks attempted four. Cumberland’s Goalkeeper Savanna Stubbs was able to tally in two saves for the Phoenix. Neither team was able to find the goal in the first half, sending the game to halftime tied at zero.
The Redhawks tried to attack the goal early in the start of the second half, but another save by Stubbs and a block by defensive player of the year Sarah Haddock, kept the game scoreless with 30 minutes left in regulation. A foul inside the penalty area by the Phoenix at the 68th minute, allowed the Redhawks to earn a penalty kick taken by Martin Methodist’s Yuki Watari. The penalty kick resulted in a goal for the Redhawks, putting the Redhawks ahead, 1-0.
The Redhawks were able to increase their lead coming off another penalty kick goal by Watari at the 81st minute mark, to put them ahead of the Phoenix, 2-0. The Phoenix continued to attack the Redhawks defense but came up short as the remaining time of regulation came to an end.
The Phoenix will now wait for the national bracket to be released to see if they will earn an at-large bid for the NAIA nationals.
Overtime goal leads CU to semisCOLUMBIA, Ky. — A tying goal by Arden Butler and an overtime score by Jennifer Segura lead Cumberland’s women to a 2-1 victory over Bethel last Friday and send them to the Mid-South Conference Semifinals.
Brenda Cernas led the Phoenix in kills with five and three on goal. Haley Stevens and Jennifer Segura followed behind recording three shots.
The first half was very back-and-forth as the Phoenix attempted seven shots with four being on goal, while the Wildcats attempted five shots with three shots on goal. Neither team was able to connect on any shot for a goal, sending the team to halftime tied at zero.
The Phoenix attacked the goal fast in the beginning of the second half, as Segura attempted a shot but hit the crossbar at the 49th minute. Continuous shots by both teams didn’t find the goal until Bethel’s Emily Raines headed in a goal to put the Wildcats ahead, 1-0 at the 74th minute. The Phoenix were able to answer back as Arden Butler was able to find the back of the net for the tying goal at the 78th minute to put the score at 1-1. Neither team could find the goal, sending the game into overtime.
In the first overtime, both teams split possession time of the ball. The Phoenix attempted two shots by Cernas and one by Monica Mullaney but couldn’t find the goal, sending the game into double overtime. In the start of the second overtime, at the 104th minute, Cernas was able to find Segura in an open lane, as Segura was able to score the golden goal for the Phoenix.
