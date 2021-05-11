Team cards 326 in 2nd round of Conference Championships’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland University’s women’s golf team finished the Mid-South Conference Championships in fourth place Friday afternoon at Bowling Green Country Club.
The Phoenix were in the final group to finish as the team shot a 326 in round two, the best of the scores to come in.
The University of the Cumberlands, Lindsey Wilson and Campbellsville all finished ahead of Cumberland in round one and will have to play out a few more holes to finish the round.
The University of the Cumberlands captured their ninth-straight tournament championship finishing with a 63-over par 927 finishing 17 strokes better than runner-up Campbellsville (Ky.).
Lindsey Wilson placed third with a 951. The Phoenix finish with a 978.
Campbellsville’s Gracie Parrot took home the individual title with a 2-under par 214 (69-74-71).
She was the only player in the field to finish the tournament under par.
Pikeville’s (Ky.) Boo Newsome finished runner-up with a 224 while Cumberlands’ Carlee Shoemaker was third with a 225.
Pilar Scenna tied for sixth after shooting a 78 in the final round. She carded her best score of the tournament in the final round to finish with a 236.
Raquel Romero Valverde finished tied for 12th after a 241 and an 81 in the final round.
Nathalie Nutu shot an 87 in the final round to finish with a 247 in 16th place.
Emma Hermansson carded an 83 to finish in 19th place at 254 and Ida Furuheim took 43rd place after three-round total of 284.
Following the conclusion of the final round, the MSC Women’s Golf individual awards and all-conference teams were announced.
Shoemaker was named the MSC Women’s Golfer of the Year, Parrot earned Freshman of the Year honors and Cumberlands’ Aaron Watkins was named the MSC Women’s Golf Coach of the Year by his peers.
Scenna and Romero Valverde were named first-team all-conference following the tournament and Hermansson and Nutu were named second team All-Conference.
With the tournament victory, Cumberlands earns the conference’s automatic bid into the NAIA Women’s Golf Championship at Rose Creek Golf Course in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, May 25-28.
With her victory, Parrot earned an automatic individual bid into the NAIA Women’s Golf Championship.
