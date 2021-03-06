Cumberland women’s tennis has moved up one spot to No. 17 in the third NAIA women’s tennis top-25 poll released Thursday.
Five other Mid-South teams were mentioned in the polls Lindsey Wilson is the highest-ranking Mid-South Conference member at No. 16 in the poll. Cumberland follows shortly behind at No. 17. Georgetown is No. 22 in the poll while Cumberlands is No. 24. Campbellsville made an appearance in the receiving votes section with 25 points.
Cumberland will take on St. Thomas University on March 11 at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts on the CU campus.
Men drop to 21stCumberland’s men’s tennis has dropped up one spot to No. 20 in the third NAIA top 25 poll released Thursday.
Four other Mid-South Conference teams are mentioned in the polls. Lindsey Wilson is the highest-ranked team from the conference in the poll at No. 6. Cumberlands is No. 14 in the poll. The Phoenix are ranked No. 21 with 115 points in the poll. Cumberland is 1-1 this season. Campbellsville is in the receiving votes section with 16 points.
