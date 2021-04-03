Phoenix women pull off Senior Night comeback victory over Campbellsville

Cumberland’s women (11-15, 8-6 MSC) pulled off an impressive comeback Thursday to win 3-2 over Campbellsville University (17-7, 10-5 MSC) on Senior Night at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court, extending the Phoenix’s winning streak to three.
The Phoenix got off to a solid start in set one, matching the Tigers point for point at 4-4. Campbellsville went on a 7-1 run to claim a 12-5 lead over the Cumberland Women. The Phoenix battled back, though, to cut the lead to 12-8. Campbellsville was executing their attack, and that forced Cumberland into errors as a team. The Tigers held a 20-13 lead over the Phoenix and went on to win the first set 25-17.
Set two started better for the Phoenix as the team jumped out to a 6-4 lead after a Victoria Johnson service ace. Campbellsville battled back to tie the set at 7-7. The Phoenix started to fall behind but cut the Campbellsville lead to 10-8 after a kill by Isabella Curcio.
The Tigers continued with success on the attack and jumped out to lead the Phoenix 16-15. Cumberland fought hard to get back into the set by cutting the Campbellsville lead to 17-15 on a kill by Luciana Arena. The Tigers went on an 8-2 run from this point to take the set 25-17.
Cumberland got into a hole early in the third set, trailing 6-3 to Campbellsville. Lauren Galvan connected on a service ace to cut the Campbellsville lead to 6-5. The Cumberland women kept battling and eventually took a 12-11 lead over Campbellsville. A kill by Maddie Perez gave the Phoenix a 16-13 lead. Cumberland battled back to tie the set up at 17-17. From then on, The Phoenix and the Tigers traded points until the 27-27 mark. Cumberland hit a big kill by Nicole Carey followed by a Tiger attack error to win the set 29-27.
The fourth set began just like the third, with the Tigers jumping out to a 5-3 lead. The Cumberland Women battled back into the match and took the lead after a Jovana Cernjanski service ace gave the squad an 8-7 lead. Campbellsville worked their way back into the set to the tune of a 13-11 lead over Cumberland.
A nice run by the Phoenix completed by an Isabella Curcio kill gave Cumberland a 17-15 lead over the Tigers. The squad continued on that roll to take a 23-19 lead over Campbellsville. Isabella Curcio gave the Phoenix a 25-22 set win with a big kill to tie the match at 2-2.
The Phoenix continued their momentum into the fifth set by forcing the Tiger attack to make errors. Those errors resulted in a 6-3 lead early on for Cumberland. A big block from Luciana Arena added another crucial point to the Phoenix effort. Cumberland held a 10-5 lead over Campbellsville after a back-corner kill from Isabella Curcio.
The Phoenix attack was on fire, forcing many Tiger errors down the stretch. The Cumberland Women’s volleyball completed the comeback with a block by Isabella Curcio to win the set 15-11 and the match 3-2.
As a team, Cumberland had a .165 hitting percentage compared to Campbellsville’s .167. The Phoenix tallied three more kills with 62 than the Tigers. Cumberland also had a really solid performance defensively with 108 digs and nine blocks. The Phoenix also had more attacks than the Tigers, with 224 total.
Leading the way for the Phoenix individually, was Isabela Curcio with 14 kills across the five sets. Lauren Galvan and Nicole Carey also had double-digit kills with 13 and 10, respectively. Sadie Edmontson had a fantastic night defensively with 31 digs. Bianca Rodriguez and Victoria Johnson led the Phoenix with 28 and 27 assists in the match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.