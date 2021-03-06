Cumberland sits just outside the top 25 in the first NAIA women’s soccer polls, released by the national office.
The Phoenix are 3-1 after the first four games of the season defeating Florida College, Freed-Hardeman University, and Life University. The only loss of the year for the Phoenix came from No. 8 the University of the Cumberlands losing a tough 1-0 match.
The Mid-South Conference has five teams in the top 25 while the Phoenix sits just outside the polls.
Martin Methodist is the highest-ranking MSC member institution in the poll at No. 5. Cumberlands appears in the top-ten as well with the No. 8 rankings.
Lindsey Wilson is No. 13 in the poll after receiving 300 points. Bethel comes in at No. 25.
Cumberland currently ranks eighth in the NAIA in shutouts and 11th in assists per game at 3.25.
The Phoenix will return to the pitch on Sunday at 11 a.m. at Lindsey Donnell Stadium versus Shawnee State.
