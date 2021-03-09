Phoenix women roll past UC Patriots 3-0

Cumberland’s women (5-12, 2-4 MSC) got a big 3-0 Mid-South Conference win over the visiting University of the Cumberlands Patriots (2-6, 1-3 MSC) Saturday at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
The Phoenix started the first set down 2-0 to the Patriots but battled back to take a 4-2 lead off a kill from outside hitter Maddie Perez. Cumberland played it close and took a 10-9 lead over the Patriots early. Errors by the Cumberlands allowed the Phoenix to take the lead over the Patriots at 18-15. After a heavy spike from sophomore Victoria Johnson, the Phoenix nursed a 20-17 lead. The Patriots came back and tied the Phoenix at 20. Cumberland trailed 24-21 and mounted a big comeback to tie the set up at 24-all. A service ace from sophomore setter Bianca Rodriguez and an error by the Patriots gave the Cumberland Women a 27-25 set win.
Set two had a slow start for the Cumberland Phoenix. The team found themselves down 5-1 early in the set. After a big kill from senior Jovana Cernjanski, the Phoenix battled back within two points, trailing 7-5. Cumberland got themselves in a hole trailing 12-6. The Phoenix went on a 6-0 run to tie the Patriots at 12-all. Junior Nicole Carey gave the Phoenix their first lead of the set at 15-14 with a big kill. Freshman Lauren Galvan chipped in two heavy spikes to give Cumberland a 20-15 lead over the Patriots. Outside hitter Olivia Dodd finished off the Patriots with a kill to win the second set 25-17.
Cumberland got off to a much better start in the final set jumping out to a 9-4 lead. The Phoenix were aggressive offensively and forced the Patriots to make mistakes. Three kills by Nicole Carey put the Phoenix up 14-6. The Patriots started to claw back into the match with a run of their own to bring the score within six. Maddie Perez put the Cumberland Women up 19-11 with a kill teed up by Victoria Johnson. Cumberland cruised to a 25-16 set win and a 3-0 match win over the Cumberlands.
As a team, the Phoenix racked up the kills with a total of 46 over three sets compared to the Patriots 30. Cumberland also boasted a hitting percentage of .260 and tallied 62 digs.
Leading the way individually for the Phoenix was Olivia Dodd with 12 kills. Nicole Carey also had a solid effort posting 11 kills, and was error-free on the day. Victoria Johnson registered a team-high 18 assists. Bianca Rodriguez also tallied 14 assists. Junior Libero Sadie Edmontson led the Cumberland Women with 16 assists followed by Jovana Cernjanski with 14 and Lauren Galvan with 11.
The Phoenix are scheduled to next take the court on the road in Marietta, Ga., against the Life Running Eagles on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
