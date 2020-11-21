Mid-South Conference officials unveiled Thursday morning that conference coaches selected Cumberland women’s soccer to finish fourth out of 12 teams for the 2021 season.
The 2019 squad ranked fourth last year in the Mid-South, finishing the season 13-8-1 (4-4 MSC) making an appearance in the NAIA National tournament.
Cumberland returns multiple key pieces from last year’s team, including NAIA All-American and two-time MSC Defensive Player of the Year, Sarah Haddock, and Maria Bathe who collected NAIA All-American honors after her incredible first season. They also return several experienced players in Arden Butler, Kenzi Vetter, Jennifer Segura, Johanna Rappe, Haley Stevens, and Michele Scholz.
First-year head coach Scott Davidson is excited about some of the newcomers coming in as well as freshmen defender Becca Campbell and freshmen forward Gabby Jones look to be key pieces in this year’s team.
Martin Methodist one of the newest members of the Mid-South claimed the top spot, garnering 116 total points and seven of the 12 first-place votes. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) follows closely with 112 points and four first-place votes. The only other team to receive first-place votes was the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.), placing third with 102 points and the remaining final first-place vote.
The Phoenix and another new member in Bethel tied for fourth with 80 points, while Campbellsville (Ky.) placed sixth place with 79 points.
Second-year member Thomas More comes in at seventh place with 64 points. Georgetown (Ky.) received 49 points to place then in the eighth. Shawnee State (Ohio) placed ninth with 37 points with Life (Ga.) follows behind with 35 points coming in at tenth.
In its first season in the Mid-South, Freed-Hardeman joins in at 11th with 25 points after going 9-7 last year. University of Pikeville (Ky.) round out the poll with 13 points, respectively.
The Cumberland women’s soccer season opens at home on February 14th against Martin Methodist.
Coaches’ were not allowed to vote for their own teams.
The MSC regular-season conference schedule is set to kickoff in February with the 2020-21 MSC men’s Soccer Tournament Championship slated for April 1-10 in Bowling Green, Ky.
Men picked seventh
Phoenix men’s soccer was selected seventh in the Mid-South Conference preseason poll, announced by the league office Thursday.
Cumberland is coming off of one of its worst seasons in recent history, only winning eight games in 2019, but the Phoenix struggled to keep a lot of players healthy throughout last season. The Phoenix has seven seniors on this year’s roster and are returning 10 starters.
The Phoenix are returning three-time first team Mid-South Conference and NAIA All-American Tyler Watson, two-time Mid-South Conference performers Bakary Bagayoko and Martin Walsh, and Mid-South Conference Second Team performer last season Joaquin Carillo.
Cumberland also returns a wealth of talented players with a lot of experience in defenders Austin Morenzoni, Aidan Doherty, and Cathal Coyne. Midfielders Brandon Gonzalez, Daniel Picken, Wilson Musyoka, and Abdulkhalik Abdi and goalkeeper Nicklas Rulle.
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) has been selected as the preseason favorite to capture the Mid-South Conference Men’s Soccer regular-season crown.
The Blue Raiders received 113 voting points and six first-place votes from the conference coaches.
Last season, Lindsey Wilson captured the MSC Tournament Championship and managed to make a run to the 2019 NAIA National Semifinals, closing out the season with a 16-4-1 (7-1 MSC) record.
Life (Ga.) is second in the preseason poll with 112 voting points and five of the first-place votes. The Running Eagles captured the 2019 MSC regular-season championship.
Bethel gathered 97 points in the poll for third-place and is one of three new additions to the conference.
Campbellsville (Ky.) received 89 voting points for fourth while the second of three newly added members, Martin Methodist (Tenn.), picked up 81 points and the final first-place vote for fifth in the poll.
Cumberlands (Ky.) received 78 voting points for sixth followed by Cumberland in seventh with 62 points.
Georgetown (Ky.) is eighth in the poll with 49 voting points while Shawnee State (Ohio) is ninth with 45.
Thomas More (Ky.) picked up 25 points for 10th in the coaches’ poll with Pikeville (Ky.) just two points shy with 23 for 11th in the poll. New member, Freed-Hardeman rounds out the poll in 12th with 18 voting points.
Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams.
The MSC regular-season conference schedule is set to kick-off in February with the 2020-21 MSC men’s soccer tournament Championship slated for April 1-10 in Bowling Green, Ky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.