Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church defeated Providence UMC 64-56 last Saturday in a battle between the last two undefeated Lebanon Church League basketball teams at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center.
Kadarian Garnett scored 15 of his 23 points in the first half as Pickett Rucker ran out to a 15-point halftime lead.
Providence fought back to within three points with four minutes remaining before running out of energy. Christian Bell rang up 21 points for Providence.
With Providence losing, The Journey pulled even with them at 3-1 in the standings with a 63-46 win over Bethlehem Church of Christ.
Bethlehem, playing its second game of the day, got off to a quick start and led by two at halftime. But The Journey held Bethlehem to 11 second-half points by pushing the tempo and wearing the opponents down with a high-pressure defense. Josh Brown bagged four 3-pointers in leading The Journey with 18 points. Mark Sandoval scored 15 for Bethlehem.
Earlier, Bethlehem sustained a 62-52 loss to Mt. Juliet Church of God in a meeting of the league’s two previous champions.
Like in its later game, Bethlehem led by two at halftime. But starting point guard Adam Neal was knocked out of the game early in the second half by an injury and Mt. Juliet went on a run. Terrell Wilson led four Mt. Juliet players in double figures with 15 points. Sandoval scored 19 of his 23 in the first half for Bethlehem.
St. Frances Cabrini got its first win by beating College Hills Church of Christ 60-51 in a meeting of the league’s last winless teams.
College Hills led by 11 at halftime before Josiah Smith led St. Frances’ defensive pressure, holding CHCOC to 12 second-half points.
Smith scored 15 of his game-high 28 points in the second half. College Hills point guard Jake Blair buried five 3-pointers for his 15, including four first-half triples as his team took the early lead.
Standings
Pickett Rucker UMC | 3-0
Providence UMC | 3-1
The Journey | 3-1
Mt. Juliet Church of God | 1-2
St. Frances Cabrini | 1-2
Bethlehem Church of Christ | 1-3
College Hills Church of Christ | 0-3
