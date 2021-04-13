Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church remained the Lebanon Church League’s only undefeated team this season with a 62-56 win over Bethlehem Church of Christ last Saturday at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center.
Using platoon substitution in which all five players are subbed at the same time, Pickett Rucker stayed fresh and used pressure man-to-man defense to throw off Bethlehem’s offense. Kadarian Garnett led Pickett Rucker with 17 points, primarily from the high post against Bethlehem’s zone. Colton Gaines threw in 14 for Bethlehem.
Providence United Methodist Church remained a game behind Pickett Rucker with a 68-66 squeaker over St. Frances Cabrini in a game featuring multiple lead changes. Christian Bell was the steadying influence for Providence, going on a personal 8-0 run to extend a two-point halftime lead on his way to 19 points.
Zach Santana led St. Frances with 26 points, mostly on back-to-the-basket moves, though he did hit three 3-pointers. His post presence balanced the outside shooting of John Presley, who poured in six 3s on his way to 20 points.
St. Frances had just defeated The Journey 73-57 behind six triples from Presley, who led his team with 18 points.
The Journey staged a late comeback behind the play of Tyler Baird, who buried five triples on his way to 23 points, and Hunter Christian, who collected 20.
Mt. Juliet Church of God needed its third overtime game of the season to defeat College Hills Church of Christ 62-57. Reagan Johnson led Mt. Juliet with 20 points, including three first-half 3-pointers.
College Hills slowed down Johnson in the second half, but missed a chance to win in regulation when Jake Blair’s halfcourt heave at the buzzer hit the front of the rim. Charles Stewart led CHCofC with 21 points.
The league will take the next two Saturdays off before finishing the regular season May 1, followed by the single-elimination playoffs May 8.
