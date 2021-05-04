Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church wrapped up an undefeated regular season last Saturday with a 62-51 win over The Journey after having to go to overtime earlier for a 71-65 overtime victory over Mt. Juliet Church of God as the buzzer sounded on the Lebanon Church League season at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center.
Kadarian Garnett scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the first half as Pickett Rucker opened a double-digit halftime lead over The Journey. Pickett Rucker’s patient offense forced the normally hot-shooting Journey team to slow down and come out of its 3-2 zone. Josh Brown’s 17 enabled The Journey to cut the margin to single figures in the second half.
Against Mt. Juliet, Pickett Rucker hit a couple of 3-pointers in overtime. Keshawn Abston totaled 22 points and Leon Love 21, with Love draining five triples, for Pickett Rucker, which clinched a first-round bye as the top seed for the upcoming league tournament.
Pickett Rucker led by 10 points at halftime before Mt. Juliet rallied in the second half behind 18 points from Jaylen Clemmons. But it was a Clemmons pass which produced overtime as he assisted an open Chris Lackey for an open 3 from the wing at the buzzer.
Providence United Methodist Church could have pulled into a first-place tie with Pickett Rucker with a win, though Pickett Rucker would have still owned the tiebreaker. But Providence was the victim of College Hills Church of Christ’s first win of the season 69-63 in a battle of two of Wilson County’s largest congregations.
Point guard Charles Stewart scored 27 points to keep College Hills ahead of Providence, which stayed within a couple of possessions behind Christian Bell’s 20.
College Hills couldn’t get a second win of the day as Bethlehem held it off 66-61 in the day’s final game.
Bethlehem led by 17 at halftime before College Hills cut the margin to three with 30 seconds left.
Mark Sandoval sank five 3-pointers on his way to 32 points for Bethlehem while Stewart led four College Hills scorers in double figures with 16.
The tournament will tip off this coming Saturday with No. 4 Mt. Juliet Church of God (3-3) taking on No. 5 Bethlehem Church of Christ (2-4) with the winner taking on top-seed Pickett Rucker (6-0) in the semifinals next weekend. In the other bracket, No. 3 The Journey (3-3) will take on No. 6 St. Frances Cabrini (1-5) with the winner facing either No. 2 Providence (4-2) or No. 7 College Hills (1-5). The finals will follow the semifinals.
Scoring leaders
1. Mark Sandoval, Bethlehem, 20.5 points per game
2. Charles Stewart, College Hills, 19.5
3. Kadarian Garnett, Pickett Rucker, 19.0
3. (tie) Austin Brown, Providence, 19.0
5. Josiah Smith, St. Frances, 18.5
6. Keshawn Abston, Pickett Rucker, 16.0
6. (tie) Josh Brown, The Journey, 16.0
6. (tie) Christian Bell, Providence, 16.0
9. Jaylan Clemmons, Mt. Juliet Church of God, 15.5
10. Hunter Christian, The Journey, 14.5
