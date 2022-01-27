Once again, Matt Steinhauer will strap on his banjo this Sunday.
“He’s extremely talented,” said Kayleigh Weisman.
However, it will be the final time that Steinhauer will take that stage.
“It is definitely bitter-
sweet,” Weisman said. “I’m
so happy for him. He deserves play time and retirement for sure.
“It is bittersweet, because we will miss him.”
It’s a bit bittersweet for Steinhauer as well.
“I will be breaking out my banjo for the last time,” Steinhauer said.
The 66-year-old will also be preaching his final sermon as he steps down as the pastor of Lebanon’s Faith Lutheran Church.
“I had thought I would retire this past summer,” Steinhauer — who announced his retirement approximately a month ago — said. “I would have turned 65 in November of 2020. The Sunday after Pentecost, after Easter, is kind of traditional time for pastors to leave.
“Then, the (COVID) pandemic hit, and I realized how hard it would be since they couldn’t go see anyone. I decided to put that off until there was a better time.”
His final Sunday falls on what the church calls Bluegrass Sunday.
“Long before I was there, Faith Lutheran had a standing tradition of any time there is a fifth Sunday, they have Bluegrass music,” Steinhauer said. “Before I was there and since I came there, we did fifth Sunday Bluegrass.
“We have been blessed with deep musical talent there. Unfortunately, due to the combination of COVID and some folks who have retired and moved away, we probably won’t have as rich of an ensemble as we normally do. Our upright bass (guitar) player and one of our guitar players moved to Florida. I’m trying my best not to condemn them in my prayers. We’ll have some guitars and a mandolin. It’ll still be acoustic instruments.”
Weisman recalls the church’s last Bluegrass Sunday, which took place on Oct. 31.
“It was the most normal and joyful thing in the past two years (due to lingering changes caused by the pandemic),” Weisman said.
Besides the sense of normalcy that it brought, the special music has long been popular with the church’s attendees.
“Bluegrass Sunday is one of the most well-liked features of our church,” Weisman said. “I think it’s the music … I think it’s the spirit of the music. It’s also seeing your brothers and sisters in faith display their talent. All of those things contribute to making our Bluegrass Sundays great. It’s just so fun.”
For some, it may be unexpected to have Bluegrass music in a Lutheran church.
“As a worship leader, I have emphasized that we should experience a broad spectrum of music,” Steinhauer said. “We don’t have an organ, but we have a piano player that is very gifted. When we do traditional music, we use piano.
“It’s not unheard of to have Bluegrass in a Lutheran church, but it’s probably not the norm.”
While Steinhauer has a background in music, he doesn’t contribute musically each week, instead pitching in on Bluegrass Sundays and performing a special song during the service every six to eight weeks.
“I’ve seen the guitar, the banjo, the mandolin,” Weisman said of Steinhauer’s instrumental abilities. “I’ve seen him at singer-songwriter nights we’ve had at church. It’s chanting and leading us in worship. He’s extremely talented. He’s set the bar high for whoever succeeds him.”
Childhood connections helped foster Steinhauer’s musical growth.
“I grew up in Hendersonville, and one of my dearest friends, his family was the Benson family,” Steinhauer — who worked in radio promotions for the Benson Company record label from 1976-80 — said. “I grew up exposed to that going to church with my friend Mike and his family. I worked in the music business. I got very familiar with Southern gospel music.
“What I have learned is, you can go to Lutheran churches … in Southern California, you might have a very traditional church with a pipe organ. Down the street, you might have a church that has much more contemporary instrumentation.”
Shortly thereafter, Steinhauer spent more than 20 years with American Family Life Insurance Company, which became AFLAC.
Then, Steinhauer became the director of Christian education for his home congregation — St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Hendersonville — serving there for six years.
During his tenure there, pastors at the church helped Steinhauer maneuver through the candidacy process, which is how that an individual becomes ordained as a pastor in the Lutheran church.
Steinhauer began his internship at Faith Lutheran in 2008, and three years later, he became the church’s pastor.
“The hard thing about it is, when I retired from the insurance business, I walked away from some wonderful friendships and clients,” Steinhauer said. “When you retire as a pastor, you leave people to where you are leaving relationships that you have been invited into some sacred places in their lives. There are deep and important ties that you make. I will not get to be with those people in the way I was as their pastor. That really is hard.
“Going through the Christmas season, we have a candlelight service, and I’m standing there in a dark room as they light those candles. That’s just one of the things I’ll miss.”
Weisman and her husband, Bruce Weisman, began attending Faith Lutheran in 2014 and became members shortly thereafter.
“For me, the things that stick out about Pastor Steinhauer are his kindness, his gentleness and his unconditional acceptance of everybody,” Kayleigh Weisman said. “That seems simple to most people, but to experience it in practice is unconventional at times.”
In the midst of postponing his retirement, Steinhauer — who remains a Hendersonville resident and the father of three children (two married daughters and a 27-year-old son with special needs) — gained some perspective last summer.
“I had a heart attack in August of this past year,” Steinhauer said. “I should have died. I should not be here. About four things happened, and if any of the four things happened, I would be dead. It really did add some perspective.
“I have (four) grandkids I want to spend time with them, and there’s some other things I want to do. I’m not retiring because of my health, but it did make me think about what I wanted to do.”
Steinhauer has some plans for retirement, including writing a book.
“My dad had polio when he was 7 years old,” Steinhauer said. “My dad (who wore a 10-pound metal leg brace until he died at 91) was called handicapped. I was mowing the grass one day and thinking about what a great life my dad had lived. I was thinking about how I wish my grandad (who died when his son was 25 years old) could have seen the life my dad lived.
“I wanted to write about my dad who grew up with polio and my son who has lived with Down Syndrome. That’s part of the reason I’m excited about my time in retirement.”
Sailing and songwriting are also on his to-do list.
“I will be sailing,” Steinhauer said. “I’ve been sailing for most of my adult life. That’s one of my passions. I have a boat on Old Hickory Lake that I hope to spend more time on.
“I enjoy writing songs. I’ll participate in some songwriting workshops. I’ll probably be plugging into my creative side. I’ve actually not pursued pitching my songs (to musical artists). I’ve had a couple of independent artists who have recorded songs I’ve had a hand in. I write every week. I dip into that creative spirit on a regular basis. I’ve written a handful of songs that I would play for anybody, anywhere (a mixture of secular and Christian songs).”
As for the church, it will be under the leadership of interim pastor George Tuttle until a search is completed to find a permanent replacement.
“I think that this process can be challenging for the church,” Weisman said. “I think Pastor Matt is committed to making this as calm and as fluid as possible, and I know that our president — Laura Comer — is as well.
“So, yes, it is bittersweet, but he has been optimistic and positive throughout the entire process. He is the most important figure of the church. It is bittersweet for sure”
Steinhauer added, “Lebanon has been an amazing place to be a part of the church and the mission of God. I’ll really miss that.”
Steinhauer’s final service will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, and he’s looking forward to his final sermon.
An assistant to the bishop will attend and give a farewell and godspeed blessing.
The church observes the three-year Revised Common Lectionary, which consists of four scripture readings each Sunday. The pastor can choose from those four scripture readings as far as what the focus of his sermon will be.
“Of course, I didn’t pick the Sunday I was going to retire based on what the scripture reading was,” Steinhauer said. “I just picked it based on it being the last Sunday of January. If I had to choose, I don’t know that I could have picked it any better. We are currently in this season called the Epiphany, the time after Christmas. For several Sundays, there will be a section out of 1 Corinthians. On the 30th, we’ll be doing portion of chapter 13. It’s known as the love chapter, used at a lot of weddings. I feel it’s important to emphasize the function of unconditional love for those of us who are in the body of Christ.
“When I saw that, It kind of took my breath. I thought it will be an amazing scripture passage to go out on.”
