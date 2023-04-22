On my Wednesday morning commute into the office, I kept to the 55-mile-per-hour speed limit as I made my way down Highway 109.
By that afternoon, I was in the back of a pace car, moving at 115 miles per hour in an oval at the Nashville Superspeedway.
As I waited my turn to ride along for a few laps, my nerves had me bouncing on the balls of my feet.
I awkwardly crawled into the back seat of the pace car, sitting behind Hartsville Vidette sports correspondent Jerry Richmond, and buckled myself in before NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Ben Rhodes took off.
We climbed in speed as we headed for the track. My nervous anticipation quickly faded into exhilaration as we sped along the concrete.
As the pace car zipped around the curves of the track, I felt my body pull to the side as we took our first turn. In front of me, Rhodes was explaining how some people can pass out from the g-forces created by the rapid acceleration.
We completed our first lap and headed back for round two. At some point during our laps, Jerry turned to Ben and let him know that the speed was getting to him.
Ben began to pull back towards pit road, and for a moment, I thought that our ride would be cut short. Then, Jerry told Ben to keep going, and we zoomed past the waiting crowd.
A short time later, the car pulled back into pit road, and we stumbled back into the media center, our legs wobbly like we’d just gotten off of a roller coaster at Disneyland.
Those hot laps on a Wednesday afternoon in mid-April will soon become much more heated when the NASCAR Cup Series ALLY 400 returns on June 25.
With a little more than two months to prepare, Nashville Superspeedway was available for a track preview day on Wednesday.
Members of the media were invited as Nashville Superspeedway General Manager Matt Greci, along with Rhodes and fellow NASCAR drivers Chris Buescher and Josh Williams, fielded questions.
“I’m just excited about this being our third year and (having) the ability to keep entertaining fans, also to be building a culture and community around sports and entertainment in the Nashville market,” Greci said.
Events like the track preview day help prepare the Nashville Superspeedway for events like the NASCAR Cup Series ALLY 400.
“This is a smaller-scale event, but with that comes logistics and planning and communication, which every event starts with, whether it’s small, medium or large,” Greci said. “These are good events to go through with a team to see what you need to do from an opperational standpoint. We’ll keep doing more of these. We’ve got a lot of events this year on our calendar, and we’ll keep building those.”
With the race coming up, there’s more preparation going into it than just hosting preview days.
“A lot of it is communication with our existing fans, attracting new fans, communicating our track times, our kids tickets, our opportunities for premium hospitality, camping, entertainment and what we have to offer as a venue,” Greci said.
This is Gerci’s first year as senior vice president and general manager of Nashville Superspeedway, having been appointed to that role last November.
“The year’s been hectic and busy, but rewarding” Greci said. “We’ve got a great team and our NASCAR weekend coming up at the end of June is one we’re planning heavily for. The culture and community and being in this area of Wilson County is important to us, even beyond our NASCAR event.”
