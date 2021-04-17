MT. JULIET — Wilson Central broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning and blew the game open in the fifth of an 11-1 run-rule win over host Green Hill on Thursday.
Camryn Langley and Cassidy Goddard each drove in three Wilson Central runs while Taelor Chang and Madison Carey knocked in two apiece. Goddard had three of the Lady Wildcats’ 11 hits while Langley, Alli Johnson and Parker Herrin had two apiece.
Kyleigh Pitzer pitched the full six innings for Central, scattering two hits while striking out 11.
The Lady Wildcats, who also took advantage of four Green Hill errors, added four scores in the top of the sixth for an 11-0 lead. Green Hill’s lone tally in the bottom half wasn’t enough to keep the game going.
Goddard hit a two-run single in the fifth before Johnson hit an RBI double and Langley a run-scoring single.
Maddison Stowell and Goddard doubled for a run in the four-run sixth. Chang hit a two-run homer. Johnson then doubled and, after Carey singled, scored on Langley’s single.
Sophia Waters pitched the first 4 1/3 innings for Green Hill, fanning four.
Friendship run-rules MJCA in three
Charley Clark and Natalie Barnes combined to pitch a three-inning perfect game for Friendship Christian in a 15-0 win over Mt. Juliet Christian on Thursday.
Though they were visiting, the Lady Saints were the designated home team since they had already made a trip to FCS this season.
The Lady Commanders scored twice in the first and third innings, sandwiched around 11 in the second.
Gabby Lowe and Riese Huckaby put up matching numbers of three RBI on two hits, including a double, apiece. Deshea Oaklay knocked in two runs. Clark also doubled as Friendship finished with nine hits off MJCA’s Bethany Lyons.
Clark struck out five in two innings before Barnes whiffed two in the third.
Watertown scores six in seventh to overtake Smith County
CARTHAGE — In a game featuring a combined 26 hits, it was a groundout by Callie Buhler in the top of the sixth inning which drove in the tie-breaking run in Watertown’s 12-11 triumph over Smith County on Thursday.
Buhler’s groundout was part of a six-run seventh which ended up putting the Lady Tigers up 12-11. Smith County got a run back in the bottom half.
Rachel Cromer collected three singles and a double with three RBI for the Lady Tigers, who fell behind 8-2 in the second inning before storming back in the seventh. Abby Cooper doubled twice as she and Alie Tunks had three of Watertown’s 13 hits apiece.
Zoe Baskin survived Smith County’s 13-hit onslaught for the win. She walked three and struck out four.
Lady Bears walk off on Vestal’s winner in eighth
MT. JULIET — Taylor Vestal’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday night lifted Mt. Juliet past Beech 9-8.
Vestal’s RBI double lifted the Lady Bears to a second-inning lead. Savannah Schaffer homered in the fifth for Mt. Julilet.
Taylor Haymans survived Beech’s 12-hit attack over eight innings for the win.
Mt. Juliet finished with 11 hits for the game. Vestal had three hits while Haymans, Shcaffer and Briley Sayer each had two.
Green Hill sweeps Page
MT. JULIET — Green Hill posted two high-scoring wins over visiting Page on Wednesday — 13-6 and 7-4 in a pair of four-inning games.
The Lady Hawks spotted Page two runs in the top of the first inning of the opening before scoring 12 times in the bottom half.
Allison Brake and Keeton Brown each drove in three runs for Green Hill. Brake banged out three hits and Samantha Zapton two as the Lady Hawks had 10 hits.
Hayley Miller and Zoi Harvey each pitched two innings, allowing a combined seven hits.
The Lady Hawks scored in all three of their at-bats in the nightcap, answering Page’s four-run second with a four-spot of their own in the bottom half.
Zapton drove in four runs and Lillie Buckley two. Each team finished with five hits.
Hannah Langston pitched the full four innings for Green Hill.
Friendship pulls away from CA in sixth
CLARKSVILLE — Friendship Christian broke open a tight game with five runs in the top of the sixth inning Wednesday in a 10-2 triumph at Clarksville Academy.
The host Lady Cougars grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning before Friendship took the lead with two in the second on an error and Deshea Oakley’s RBI single.
The teams traded a run for a 3-2 Friendship edge before the Lady Commanders exploded for five in the sixth on RBI by Oakley, Annabelle Cooksey, Charley Clark and Elizabeth Miller.
Clark pitched the full seven innings for Friendship, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out six.
Belle Nokes doubled and notched three of Friendship’s 12 hits. Oakley drove in four runs from the leadoff spot as she and Clark each collected a pair of singles. Miller doubled and drove in two scores.
Seven-run fifth lifts Goodpasture past Friendship
MADISON — Goodpasture wiped out a Friendship Christian lead with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning in a 7-3 softball win Tuesday night.
The Lady Commanders led 3-0 going into the inning. Madi Crocker’s bases-loaded triple put the Lady Cougars in front.
Friendship doubled Goodpasture in hits 10-5, including a first-inning home run by Annabelle Cooksey. Riese Huckaby had three hits, including a two-run single in the fourth inning. Cooksey and Gabby Lowe each had two singles.
Charley Clark took the loss, allowing seven runs on five hits over the full six innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.