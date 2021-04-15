GLADEVILLE — Kyleigh Pitzer pitched a three-hit shutout in Wilson Central’s 6-0 win over visiting Mt. Juliet on Tuesday night.
The junior walked one while striking out 16. She also had two of the Lady Wildcats’ nine hits, one of which was a second-inning bloop single which center-fielder Kaleigh Billington barely got on her glove as she dove in left-center field, scoring Alli Johnson with Central’s first run.
Johnson had singled and moved up on Madison Carey’s bunt and a botched popup hit by Camryn Langley.
Wilson Central scored again in the fourth when Johnson reached on an error and came home on Carey’s single.
The Lady Wildcats blew the game open with four in the sixth. Taelor Chang singled, stole second and scored on Langley’s single. After Pitzer’s second single, Parker Herrin tripled to the right-field wall to score Langley and Pitzer’s courtesy runner, Alison Smith. Cloe Smith doubled to left to plate Herrin as the Lady ‘Cats climbed to 16-6 for the season and 5-2 in District 9-AAA.
Left-hander Taylor Haymans kept Mt. Juliet in the game until the sixth as she struck out one and walked none.
Green Hill doubles up Lady Devils, 4-2
MT. JULIET — Green Hill scored two runs in each of the first two innings and Sophia Waters made the lead stand in a 4-2 win over visiting Lebanon on Tuesday night.
Emily Legrand hit a two-run homer for a 4-0 Lady Hawk lead in the second inning after Bryanna Coffman drove in a run in the first against Karlee Wright, who pitched four innings before giving way to Aly Dickerson.
Green Hill finished with four hits, including two by Legrand.
Lebanon had three hits while Addie Grace Porter drove in both Lady Devil runs with a sixth-inning homer which followed Aly Dickerson’s single.
Watertown rallies with eight-run fourthWATERTOWN — Watertown wiped out an early DeKalb County lead with eight runs in the fourth inning of a 14-7 Lady Purple Tiger triumph Tuesday.
DeKalb County erased a 1-0 Watertown edge with five in the second before the Lady Purple Tigers scored 13 runs over their final three turns to the plate.
Callie Buhler singled in the first run of the Watertown fourth. Abby Cooper followed with a two-run double, Rachel Cromer connected on a sacrifice fly, Zoe Baskin hit an RBI single, Madision Baskin a two-run triple and Madi Reeder a run-scoring single.
Cooper, Cromer and Brittni Allison each drove in three runs on three hits while Baskin had two RBI on a triple and double. One of Cooper’s hits went for two bases. Alie Tunks doubled as she and Buhler each banged out two hits while Allison doubled.
Jaina Drennon survived the early DeKalb County onslaught to scatter seven hits and two walks while striking out three. Only one of the visiting Lady Tigers’ runs was earned.
Drennon shuts out Livingston on one hit as Lady Tigers winWATERTOWN — Watertown scored seven times in the bottom of the second inning Monday while Jaina Drennon held Livingston Academy to one hit in a five-inning 11-0 win.
Zoe Baskin and Madi Reeder each drove in three runs and Alie Tunks two for the Lady Tigers. Baskin and Tunks each banged out two of Watertown’s nine hits.
Drennon struck out four.
Green Hill scores in every inning to ground Portland, 13-4
MT. JULIET — Green Hill scored in all six at-bats Monday night in a 13-4 win over Portland.
The visiting Lady Panthers led 2-1 in the second inning before Green Hill scored twice in the bottom half, once in the third and five in the fourth as the Lady Hawks finished with 13 hits.
Ashlyn Riggs drove in four runs and Keeton Brown three for Green Hill. Brown banged out four hits and Emily Legrand three.
Hayley Miller pitched the full seven innings for Green Hill, allowing eight hits while striking out four.
