The Mt. Juliet Christmas parade may have been postponed for weather, but no storm could completely dampen the city’s spirits. It took a little compromise with local businesses, but the annual event resumed as usual.
It takes an entire city to put it on, but there’s one man at the center who helps to make it all happen.
Mt. Juliet Parks and Recreation Director Rocky Lee has been in his position for nine years, but he’s been overseeing the parade for 20, ever since he started working for the city.
“There was an existing parade back then,” Lee said. “It had been handed off through the Chamber of Commerce to (city manager) Kenny Martin. Somehow, the parks department took it over about 15 years ago, and the rest is history.
“There has always been a really good parade here. Sure the routes have changed a little bit.”
Lee said that the parade used to line up at Mt. Juliet First Baptist Church before switching to the ballpark. In recent years, the parade would begin at West Wilson Middle School until the tornado hit in March of 2020.
“The ballpark was gracious enough to have us back,” Lee added.
Lee said that, back then, the parade ran for three miles north on Mt. Juliet Road.
“It was a sight to see,” Lee said. “We averaged somewhere around 75 to 100 floats in the parade each year. That’s why it usually takes two hours.”
Planning such an event takes a lot of time and coordination. Every July, the Christmas parade committee gets together to begin preliminary discussion.
“First thing we come up with is the theme of the parade,” Lee said. “We want to get that out there so people can start planning.”
The director remarked on how the most difficult thing is finding who will be the grand marshals.
“This year, since we’re doing the patriotic theme, we thought, ‘Who would be a better grand marshal than our vets,’ ” Lee said. “After all, we’re going to have veterans from the Korean War all the way up to modern day in this one.
“We’re loaded with veteran heroes. That’s what we try to tell everybody. It’s because of them that we get to do the things we take for granted every day.”
Lee said that he feels like this year’s theme couldn’t have come at a better time.
“The way the country is right now, we just felt like we needed a boost of patriotism, and Mt. Juliet is one of the most patriotic places around,” Lee said. “We just felt like it was time to honor our veterans.”
As Lee explained, the theme is just a guideline, and floats are left up to the designer’s interpretation.
“We try to tell them (that) we want to keep it Christmas,” Lee said. “We don’t want them getting too carried away with the theme. Like this year, we don’t want anyone to mistake it for a Fourth of July parade.”
In his experience, he has seen a lot of “pretty cool” floats.
“The Boy Scouts are always in every year, and they do a really good one,” Lee said. “Our local high schools, FFA programs, they do floats, and they’re awesome.”
Those aren’t the only groups getting in on the Christmas cheer.
“A lot of our local businesses will contribute great floats,” Lee said. “The last couple years, the floats have really had a lot of details and work.”
One Mt. Juliet-based cigar shop’s float really always makes Lee laugh.
“They got two guys sitting in a recliner smoking a cigar watching TV,” Lee said laughing. “They are a lot of fun, and they’re really inventive.”
The parade committee is behind it all. Most are just local business owners, bu they’re very active in it.
Lee spent all week putting the pieces in place for the parade. And he’s not planning on wasting any time for next year’s parade.
“(Next year) 2022 will be our 50th anniversary for the city of Mt. Juliet, so we really want to hit the ground running,” Lee said.
