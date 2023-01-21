MT. JULIET PLANNING COMMISSION PHOTO

The McFarland Farms development in Mt. Juliet is targeted to have at least 674 residential units and three mixed-use buildings, and the commercial buildings will total at more than 35,000 square feet in four buildings over 11 acres. However, by a 5-3 vote, the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission rejected a proposal regarding the development during its meeting on Thursday evening.

 Submitted

The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission rejected a proposal regarding the McFarland Farms development during its meeting on Thursday evening.

The commission voted 5-3 in opposition to a preliminary master development plan on the development, which would be a commercial town center planned unit development (CTC-PUD) on Old Lebanon Dirt Road.

