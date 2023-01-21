The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission rejected a proposal regarding the McFarland Farms development during its meeting on Thursday evening.
The commission voted 5-3 in opposition to a preliminary master development plan on the development, which would be a commercial town center planned unit development (CTC-PUD) on Old Lebanon Dirt Road.
However, the planning commission will still forward the project to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners due to the city’s new stipulation on having all land-use amendments go before the planning commission for a positive recommendation.
The rule also allows the city commission to give the final vote on projects like McFarland Farms.
Para Design, a local engineer group, plans to build McFarland Farms on 110 acres.
The group indicated that the development would have a four to five year build out, and Para Design plans to break ground on the commercial town center in 2024.
McFarland Farms is targeted to have at least 674 residential units and three mixed-use buildings, and the commercial buildings will total at more than 35,000 square feet in four buildings over 11 acres.
It will also feature amenities such as an amphitheater, a fitness area, a clubhouse, co-working space, a dog wash, a dog park, a golf simulator, a courtyard pool, and a greenway path along Stoners Creek.
Tulsi Patel, managing director for Tulit Investments (a local investment company), said that having an amphitheater would provide a great gathering spot for the community and would also create shop opportunities at McFarland Farms. Patel provided a visual presentation of the development to highlight its details and uses for the planning commission.
“I believe we have a town center that could provide a wide range of housing options and commercial opportunities in Mt. Juliet,” said Patel.
She also stated that McFarland Farms will promote pedestrian and bicycle travel.
“Giving residents the option to walk or ride their bicycles at McFarland Farms would encourage less auto dependency and more pedestrian and bicycle travel by connectivity and walkability to its nearby schools and its retail outlets and restaurants,” said Patel.
However, Mt. Juliet Planning Commission member Scott Hefner was concerned about how the development would handle floods since it would be built on a floodplain.
“Every time it rains, it is like a 100-year flood there,” said Hefner.
Hefner requested that the specs on the detention pond meet and/or exceed a 500-year flood for McFarland Farms.
While Hefner praised the development for its single-family homes, he insisted on having all of the road construction near McFarland Farms to be completed before the development’s first phase of the commercial buildings.
“You are putting a lot of cars on Old Lebanon Dirt Road and East Division Street, which are already dangerous roads to drive on, and with this development, it is going to drive significant traffic on East Division Street,” said Hefner.
Hefner said that the issues surrounding East Division Street include a lack of shoulders in some spaces, drop-offs that are in excess of 15-20 feet, and a lack of guardrails.
“I think it’s a great project, but the timing is way off,” said Hefner.
