Plans to redevelop the Lebanon Outlet Mall took another step towards fruition on Tuesday as the Lebanon City Council approved a measure to amend zoning at the site.
The developer that plans to purchase the property, Land Solutions, aims to create a mixed-use residential and commercial space at the entrance to the city. The revitalizing effort found favor with the Lebanon Planning Commission in February and was forwarded to the city council with a unanimous positive recommendation.
The move required amending the South Hartmann Drive Gateway Plan (SHDGP), a development guide for new construction in that area of the city. Lebanon officially enacted the plan in October of 2020, so any land use plans and design standards must be consistent with what it established.
Lebanon’s lead planner, Paul Corder, told the council that because it falls into this overlay, design standards could be enforced. He added that he had not seen anything in the preliminary plans for the development that would prevent it from meeting those standards.
“It’s meant to be in a walkable type setting, which will increase its value to the city and be an attractive entrance into Lebanon,” Corder said.
Ultimately, finalized designs will have to be approved, but Lynn Ealey, chief operating officer for Land Solutions, called this an important step.
“We hope we have done a good job to present what we know we would like to do with the property in the future without overstepping,” Ealey said. “Tonight, you are hearing about a land-use-plan amendment that is going to a mixed-use walkable community that also has a commercial aspect to it. We are excited, because that will allow us to delve more deeply into the design of the property. We need to take this step by step in order to do that.”
Ealey sought to clear the air about the transition of ownership over the property, a concern raised during the public comments section of the meeting.
“Lebanon Realty currently does own the property,” Ealey said. “We (Land Solutions) are contracted to purchase that property from Lebanon Realty.”
Ealey described the development process as “lengthy.”
“As we proceed toward closing, which will occur in the next few months, we will be back before the city many times over to discuss details of whether or not there will be apartments, how much commercial we incorporate, how much retail remains with the property,” Ealey said.
The ordinance was approved by the city council.
Councilor Camille Burdine, Ward 3, abstained from voting on the measure.
