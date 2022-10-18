All spring flowering bulbs need to be planted in the fall and go through a cold period to trigger blooming in the spring.
Summer flowering bulbs are generally planted in the spring.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
All spring flowering bulbs need to be planted in the fall and go through a cold period to trigger blooming in the spring.
Summer flowering bulbs are generally planted in the spring.
One of my favorite flowering bulbs is daffodils. They are a set-it and forget-it type of plant.
For the new gardener, they are great at hooking people to gardening due to their ease of care.
Daffodils are the yellow flowers that we’ll see in the middle of fields where a house has gone by the wayside.
Daffodils naturalize easily and are the sign that winter is almost over.
They are tough, deer resistant and can handle even the poorest soils.
Most daffodils are yellow, but hybridizers have developed many new colors that merit a spot in your garden.
They grow best in full sun or part shade. It’s easiest to dig a trench and lay the bulbs in the trench and then cover with 2-3 inches of soil or other organic material. They should be spaced anywhere from 3-8 inches apart due to the size of the bulb.
Some of the smaller flowering types have small bulbs.
I’m a fan of mass planting of daffodils for a nice effect in the landscape. When they are done flowering, be sure to leave the foliage until it completely dies off. When there is green foliage remaining, it is storing energy for next year’s flowers.
When the flowers start to diminish in number, it may be time to divide the bulbs. That is best done after they have flowered, and the bulbs should separate easily from each other.
With the hundreds of cultivars of daffodils available, I don’t think you could go wrong with any of them.
Be sure to place them in the landscape where they can be seen and appreciated. If they are a smaller flowering type, then they need to be placed in the border, as opposed to the back of the landscape.
Check out your local garden store for the various types that are available, because now is the time to get them planted in your beds.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.