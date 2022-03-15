The beginning of March is the best time to plant green peas. That includes snow peas, green peas and snap peas.
These prefer to grow in cooler temperatures and can handle quite a lot of colder weather. Soil temperatures need to be around 40 degrees for them to germinate.
I think the first step is determining what type of green peas you want before you purchase seed since there are so many varieties. Be sure to look and see if they will need trellising or not. Some are considered dwarf vines and do not require something to climb on. Others will vine and will need some type of support system.
When you buy peas, make sure you know what you’re buying.
Snow peas are the flat, podded peas in which you will eat the entire pod. They will have tiny, immature peas in the pod when they are ripe.
Avalanche is a high-yielding snow pea, but also check out the yellow and purple podded snow peas that are on the market now.
Shelling peas are the ones in which you must remove the shell, because it is too fibrous to eat. There is nothing more exciting than shelling peas for a few hours in the springtime. You will hear some people refer to them as English peas. There are so many cultivars of this on the market, but I don’t think you could go wrong with any of them.
The last type of green pea is the snap pea. These will have a larger pea inside, but you can eat the entire pod. They’re my favorite, and I’ve already got mine planted for this year.
I’m growing Sugar Ann and one called Snak Hero. I prefer growing the ones with vines, because I think you get more bang for your buck. The most popular variety is Sugar Snap, and it’s proven itself over the years.
Green peas will produce in anywhere from 55-65 days from the day you plant the seed. They will start to diminish in production when the temperatures get hot toward June. It would be an excellent time to replace that spot with beans so that you will keep that area growing with something. Just rip out the vines when they start dropping their flowers due to the heat.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
